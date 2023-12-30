Marvel Fans Debate If Captain Carter Could Lift Thor's Hammer

After two years of starring in Marvel's What If...?, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) has found herself as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful characters. In fact, the Season Two finale of What If...? showed viewers she could even wield the Infinity Stones, putting Strange Supreme to shame on her journey of saving the multiverse. Shortly after the finale aired, an argument began surfacing online discussing whether or not the charaaccter would be able to wield Mjölnir, the trust hammer of Thor.

As some Redditors have pointed out, there's no source material that explicitly states she can lift the hammer, unlike Steve Rogers' tendency to lift Mjölnir at various times throughout his comic book history. That said, Captain Carter is her universe's version of Captain America, so it's likely she can lift it within the Marvel Cinematic Universe—especially when we know the Sacred Timeline's version of the character hoisted the hammer during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Carter's also a character that's appeared in live-action, being killed off by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If Atwell got her way, she'd prefer voicing the character than playing her in live-action any day of the week.

"I felt like I had much more to do in the What If...? animation series. Any actor will tell you to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun. You're focused on the voices," Atwell told Happy Sad Confused earlier this year. "I love that in that, they've been able to give her more to do as Captain Carter. Captain Britain. It felt like a frustrating moment in Strange. She had less to do than what she did before she had the shield."

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.