What If: Marvel Fans Are Loving Kahhori's MCU Debut

The sixth episode of Marvel's What If...? debuted on Disney+ today, and it asked the question, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" If you're not familiar with the name Kahhori, that's because the character is a brand new, marking the first time an original superhero has been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an alternate universe that sees the Tesseract finding its way to pre-Colombian America, Kahhori comes in contact with the infinity stone and gains powers. Voiced by Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, Kahhori is already a hit with fans. In fact, many have taken to social media to express their hopes that Kahhori will one day make it to live-action.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," historian Doug George recently explained to Marvel.com. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," What If...? writer Ryan Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

