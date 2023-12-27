What If: Marvel Fans Are Loving Kahhori's MCU Debut
Marvel fans are already calling for Kahhori to join the MCU in live-action.
The sixth episode of Marvel's What If...? debuted on Disney+ today, and it asked the question, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" If you're not familiar with the name Kahhori, that's because the character is a brand new, marking the first time an original superhero has been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an alternate universe that sees the Tesseract finding its way to pre-Colombian America, Kahhori comes in contact with the infinity stone and gains powers. Voiced by Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, Kahhori is already a hit with fans. In fact, many have taken to social media to express their hopes that Kahhori will one day make it to live-action.
"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," historian Doug George recently explained to Marvel.com. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."
"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," What If...? writer Ryan Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Kahhori below...
"Phenomenal Origin"
#WhatIf Kahhori reshapes the World is easily one of the MCU 's best projects using a completely original idea to give us a phenomenal origin with much needed Native American representation. Really hope this leads to Kahhori being in alot more things👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AVdT3IKUzb— Alexander(Hi5)⚡🦇 (@hifive326) December 27, 2023
"Tons of Potential"
Kahhori is such an incredible character I need to see so much more of her after that episode. Her powers are insane and it's really nice to see her culture represented
I'd love to see her get a spinoff, there's tons of potential for an original character like her #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/sWWURMHeoI— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 27, 2023
"Sincerely Moving"
If you do nothing else today, I implore you to watch the Kahhori episode of #WhatIf. A sincerely moving and refreshing story bound with gorgeous visuals, they knocked this character and the Sky World out of the park. Fully utilizing all the potential for what this show can be. pic.twitter.com/VxNXfk7SWy— Adam (@adamblevins_) December 27, 2023
"A Beautiful Half Hour of Television"
This episode is a fantastic use of the #WhatIf concept. Kahhori is a very interesting character that ties existing MCU mythology into Mohawk culture to create a beautiful half hour of television with stunning visuals. This is what the multiverse saga should have been about. pic.twitter.com/Zxxd1NATNT— John-gle Bells | RTD2 Era 🎄 (@JohnMartinPugh) December 27, 2023
"Brilliant Message"
“#WhatIf... Kahhori Reshaped The World?” is a beautifully thoughful and original story from the MCU. With a stunning depiction of many Native peoples’ “what if” and a brilliant message, seeing such Indigenous courage made me teary💙
You don’t want to miss this episode tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/jlkzIpoEYU— Aubree 🍂 Dreamed of Magic (@DreamedOfMagic) December 26, 2023
"Masterful Legend"
[SPOILERS]
KAHHORI IS ALREADY A MASTERFUL LEGEND. The spiritual journey through the 'Forbidden Lake' & how love can be a shield & compass to combat hatred was beautifully fresh—so excited to see more of her in the future! pic.twitter.com/kYrtFL7fcB— Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) December 27, 2023
"NEED To See More Kahhori "
Definitely gonna NEED to see more Kahhori in the MCU, and just in live-action! #WhatIf— fandom crunch (@FandomCrunch) December 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/DX0af7mRnF
"One of the Best Episodes of Marvel Television EVER"
My god, #WhatIf…Kahhori Reshaped the World? is one of the best episodes of Marvel television EVER! The sheer beauty is staggering and having the whole episode in either Mohawk or Spanish was an inspired choice. You can see the care and attention put into this episode. Wow! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/5vDxKuPS8E— George Clark 🇵🇸 (@GeorgeAlexClark) December 27, 2023
"Badass Character"
One of the best action sequences in What If. Kahhori is such a badass character. She took on the conquistadors by herself #WhatIf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jdo4NLHOkQ— J2 (@theprimetimeman) December 27, 2023
"Fantastic"
Her journey has just begun. This episode was fantastic can’t wait to see more of Kahhori in the MCU. #WhatIf— fandom crunch (@FandomCrunch) December 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Vzuknmp9cM
"Powerful Story"
#WhatIf Season 2 Episode 6 could've been its own series, or even a full hour long special, this was SO well done, and deserved more time. A beautiful, personal and powerful story!
Would love to see Kahhori and Atahraks return in the MCU in live-action! pic.twitter.com/3oxVtFrTgs— Rayyan 🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) December 27, 2023
"So Cool"
KAHHORI YOU ARE SO COOL #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/k4mHkhGwoJ— P (@avengersxwanda) December 27, 2023
One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.