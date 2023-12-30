What If...? Season 2 Finale Gives Captain Carter a Major Power Upgrade

The season finale of Marvel's What If...? was released on Dinsey+ today, closing out the second season's nine-day drop. The finale asked the question, "What If... Stranger Supreme Interviened?," and brought back the version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from the animated show's first season. He recruits Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) for a mission, but his dark intentions soon become clear: he's trying to resurrect his universe in order to bring back Christine Palmer. Peggy teams up with the franchise's newest hero, Kahhori (Devery Jacobs), in order to stop Strange, and she gets an impressive power boost along the way.

Strange has been keeping a hoard of universe killers from throughout the multiverse, so Peggy manages to get her hands on all six Infinity Stones thanks to the alternate version of Erik Killmonger from the show's first season. Peggy's armor is able to hold the Infinity Stones while she and Kahhori get their hands on some other important MCU relics. They now wield enough power to stop Strange and save the multiverse. You can check out an image of Peggy's Infinity Stone armor below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Which Original Avengers Reprise Their Roles in What If...? Season 2?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character. Many characters from that episode also returned for the eighth episode, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"

In the new season, Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. The eighth episode also sees the return of Favreau as Happy, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter.

