What If...? Season 2 Reimagines a Key Guardians of the Galaxy Storyline

The second season of Marvel's What If...? is dropping one new episode on Disney+ a day for nine straight days, and today saw the release of the second episode, "What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" The episode saw an alternate Avengers team forming in the 1980s to stop young Peter Quill from destroying Earth. The new team consisted of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/Ant-Man, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Annette Bening as Captain Mar-Vell, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Atandwa Kani as T'Chaka, Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster/Goliath, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. The story was set into motion when a key moment from Guardians of the Galaxy was changed...

In the MCU, Yondu (Michael Rooker) was supposed to deliver young Peter Quill to his father, Ego (Kurt Russell) but decided to keep him with the Ravagers and raise him himself. In this episode of What If...?, Youndu ended up giving Peter to Ego, and Ego set Peter down a deadly path. With his Celestial powers, Peter began to wreak havoc, causing the Avengers to form decades earlier than they did in the mani MCU timeline. Ultimately, Peter befriends young Hope Van Dyne, and she convinces her father to spare Peter and recognize Ego as the greater threat. The Avengers ultimately prevail, and Peter finds a new home with Hank and Hope.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.