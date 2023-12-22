Marvel's Howard the Duck Finally Gets Something to Do in the MCU

The first episode of Marvel's What If...?'s second season dropped on Disney+ today, and it featured the return of some fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. "What If Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" was a noir-style mystery that saw Nebula (Karen Gillan) on a quest to save Xandar. The hero enlists an unlikely team to help her cause, including Howard the Duck (Seth Green). The character made his MCU debut in the post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy and had brief cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The character was also featured in the first season of What If...?, which saw him entering an unlikely marriage. However, the newest episode of What If...? is definitely the most fans have gotten to see of the character in the MCU.

In "What If Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" Howard is the owner of a casino. Nebula enlists his help, and he's initially hesitant until she suggests Nova Prime will revoke his liquor license. Howard "suits up" alongside Nebula, Korg, Meek, and Groot. The unlikely team looks pretty darn "cool." Howard rocks a bandana a la Rambo and gets the chance to kick some butt. In the end of the episode, the heroes prevail, and Howard is able to keep his previous liquor license.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.