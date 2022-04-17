Why and How Marvel Creates Different Shots for Trailers That Aren’t in the Movies

Though rumors had long been swirling that former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest evidence arrived in the most unlikely place possible, a messed up shot in the trailer. As you may recall, one version of the film’s trailer featured the Lizard being kicked in the face by….well, nothing, all but confirming that another Spider-Man was present in the scene. Speaking in a new interview on the Corridor Crew’s latest “VFX Artists React” video series, Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX supervisor Kelly Port opened up about shots like this that are missing digital assets as well as Marvel’s habit of using different shots in the trailers than in the movie.

Speaking about the missing Spider-Man kicking the lizard, Port confirmed that for shots like this it’s as simple as just turning off the layers within the visual effects that feature those characters, which is why the Lizard was still getting kicked. “Yes,” he said. “So we literally just remove them from the renders and if there’s shadows we have to, you know, account for those so they just remove the Andrew and Tobey layers (in the edit).” He went on to highlight the moments that appear in trailers that are either slightly different or don’t appear at all in the final cut. “Sometimes you also see it’s the same shot like it’s a similar shot from the movie but it’s a different take. That happens sometimes too but yeah sometimes there’s a trailer only shot it’s just additional extra material that’s fun to see that you wouldn’t necessarily see in the film.” Check out the examples of this below starting at the 9:50 mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on 4K, blu-ray, DVD, and Digital-HD. Does it bother you when Marvel Studios edits their trailers? Do you think of it as preserving surprises or concealing the truth? Sound off in the comments below

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage