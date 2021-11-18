Who Is Punching Lizard in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

After months of speculation, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, confirming the return of The Lizard, one of the web-slinger’s most iconic villains. The character appears in a few different shots throughout the trailer, but it looks like he’ll be heavily involved in the film’s climactic third-act battle alongside Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman, and at least Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Fans were quick to note, however, that one version of the trailer seemingly didn’t edit out everything it was supposed to. In this instance, the three aforementioned villains are leaping through the air when you can clearly see Lizard’s head jerked to the side, just like he’s being punched or kicked.

That leads us to ask the question — who got removed from the trailer?

Despite his insistence, it’s likely Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker is the one punching Lizard in the scene. After all, Lizard (Rhys Ifans) first appeared in Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man. We’ve yet to get official confirmation Garfield’s involved, but between the credible reporting and Garfield’s over-the-top denials, it would seem No Way Home is as close to a live-action Spider-Verse feature we’ll get.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show this past week. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.