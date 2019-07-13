X-Men Animated Series Reimagined by Voltron: Legendary Defender Showrunner

Joaquim Dos Santos is a known director and producer of animation. He worked on Justice League: Unlimited and Avatar: The Last Airbender. He went on to executive produce The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender. Up next, he’ll direct the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Dos Santos posted some art to Twitter in which he tackled a different set of Marvel characters. He imagined a scene in what could have been taken from a new X-Men animated series. The artwork shows Forge lining up a sniper shot while Jubilee watches.

Dos Santos tweets “Forge takes aim, Jubilee looks on in shock.” Take a look below.

The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox earlier this year. Reports suggested that the team behind X-Men: The Animated Series pitched a revival to Disney. “The one thing we’d like to do more than anything else is to continue where we left off,” director Larry Houston said.

If the revival doesn’t take shape, fans would be eager to see a new take on the X-Men in animation. One would be in good hands with someone with a track record like Dos Santos’s behind it.

X-Men: The Animated Series ran for five seasons in the 1990s. In 2017, around the show’s 25th anniversary, showrunner Eric Lewald imagined what a sixth season might be like.

“I had honestly never thought about it for all these years, but now that you mention it, an idea for a season just came to me: The five-season series ends with a dying Charles Xavier being whisked away to space by Lilandra, where she can maintain his fragile body, but where it seems he will be gone forever from his beloved X-Men. It’s like a death,” Lewald began. “Season Six could open, months later, with the X-Men in disarray – a few gone, the ones remaining at each other’s throats. They miss their leader. Then somehow they are called to – and transported to – an existential crisis on Lilandra’s distant world. The team grudgingly reunites ‘for Charles,’ heads off to space, solves the crisis, and a somehow-healed Charles Xavier is either able to return to Earth with them or, if he can’t, his heroic final sacrifice heals the team’s wounds and they return to Earth as the proper X-Men again.”

Would you like to see X-Men: The Animated Series revived? Or would you prefer a new take by someone like Dos Santos? Let us know in the comments.