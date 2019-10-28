X-Men Storm, Dark Phoenix, and Mystique Barbie Dolls Are Shipping Now

At San Diego Comic-Con back in July, Mattel and Marvel revealed a series of X-Men Barbie dolls in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics. These figures include Dark Phoenix, Storm, and Mystique – and all three of those figures are currently in stock here at GameStop (exclusive) for $54.99 each. But here’s something to keep in mind…

At the time of writing, the individual figures are part of a 20% off $100 or more deal on collectibles at GameStop. The three doll bundle is NOT included in the sale, so if you plan on getting multiple X-Men Barbies, it’s best to purchase them individually while you can. If they sell out, you can find them here on eBay. The official description for each of the figures can be found below.

Storm: Barbie celebrates the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics with a tribute to legendary Super Hero Storm. Born Ororo Munroe, Storm is one of the most powerful mutants on Earth. As a member of the X-Men team, she confounds enemies with her ability to manipulate weather and the atmosphere. Storm Barbie doll is as electrifying as the character she emulates. This collectible Barbie doll captures Storm’s iconic look in a shiny-black bodysuit, cape, and thigh-high boots, all with metallic-gold trim. Gauntlets, a headdress, and her signature gemstone brooch finish the fierce look. Storm Barbie doll is sculpted to likeness with platinum hair and icy-blue eyes. Celebrate 80 years of action, fandom and Marvel Comics with Storm Barbie Doll. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.

Dark Phoenix: Barbie celebrates the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics with a tribute to legendary X-Men character Dark Phoenix. Also known as Jean Grey-Summers, Dark Phoenix is an Omega-level mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers. This beloved character, who has faced numerous deaths and rebirths, wrestles with her personal demons. Dark Phoenix Barbie doll is as fierce as the character she emulates. This collectible Barbie® doll captures Dark Phoenix’s iconic look in a red bodysuit with shimmering gold details, including the gold phoenix graphic, thigh-high boots, gloves and a sash. Dark Phoenix Barbie doll is sculpted to likeness with vibrant yellow eyes and long, red hair. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.

Mystique: Barbie celebrates the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics with a tribute to legendary X-Men foe Mystique. This Super Villain is a mutant born with the ability to shapeshift. She deceives her enemies by mimicking the appearance and voice of any person. Mystique Barbie doll is as beguiling as the character she emulates. This collectible Barbie doll captures the Super Villain’s iconic look in a white dress with a double slit and belt of skulls. Details include white gloves, boots, and the signature skull detail adorning her forehead. Mystique Barbie doll is sculpted to likeness with fierce yellow eyes, blue skin and vibrant red hair. Celebrate 80 years of action, fandom and Marvel Comics with Mystique Barbie Doll. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.

