Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Tom Holland's New Spider-Man Costume
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland's new Spider-Man costume has been revealed, thanks to box art from a new No Way Home LEGO set, which features Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ (Zendaya) visiting the sanctum of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The new Spider-Man costume has Iron Man vibes, with a black-and-red color scheme and a big gold spider logo across the chest.
Naturally, the reveal of a new Spider-Man movie costume has gotten Marvel fans buzzing. As you can see below, reactions to the new Spider-Man movie costume range from thrills, to indifference about merchandising reveals to gratitude that we're getting something, anything, from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Don't Get Confused
That’s exactly what it is😂far from “new”..— KWAPT (@KWAPT) July 1, 2021
There are two versions of the "new" Spider-Man: No Way Home costume circulating the Internet right now: one is the official one leaked in an official LEGO set; the other is concept art that actually came from previous Marvel Studios movies. Don't confuse the two.prevnext
Don't Mind It!
The suit from FFH will still remain my favourite Spidey in MCU outfit (black/red FTW).
But, I don’t mind this one! Looks like an implementation of the Iron-Spider costume which (if rumours are true) could help distinguish him from Maguire/Garfield. https://t.co/XvBiYbKHbD— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) July 1, 2021
This fan has one of the happier and level-headed outlooks on the new Spider-Man movie costume. Internet needs more of that.prevnext
Just LEGOs, Bro
Why all the Twitter freaking over a suit in a fucking lego set. It looks like they edited the Ffh suit to make it look like Iron Spider Suit for some reason.
There was an Uk Spider-Man Toy for Far From Home and it didn't appear on the movie. pic.twitter.com/HNSbhcnl6o— Ceyhun (@ceyhundvd) July 1, 2021
As stated, a lot of fans are unwilling to set their opinion one way or the other, just based on LEGO box art. Fair enough.prevnext
The Absurdity
Spider-Man fans complain that leaked lego sets aren’t comic accurate pic.twitter.com/koAtLBOhfu— Selina (@ECNALHANID) July 1, 2021
Seriously, it's like the Internet gets triggered by a strong breeze...prevnext
So Tired Of This
I've personally just become so desensitized towards the MCU iteration of Spider-Man at this point that the decision making done by the creators, either narratively or conceptually, just isn't for me. Bring in Doc Ock from the Raimi-verse? Ugh. Another Iron Spider suit? Whatever. pic.twitter.com/fl2ao2JFty— Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) July 1, 2021
Some Spider-Man fans are just done with the entire MCU process of marketing these films, and all the Internet leaks and discussions that come with them.prevnext
Looks Like The Game
Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/DNGgJhA5nG— Unnamed mf (MCU SHILL ERA) (@spidersman37) July 1, 2021
A lot of fans are comparing the new No Way Home costume to the suit from Marvle's Spider-Man video game. That's A-okay with us!prevnext
Feige Spazzing RN
Kevin feige when he saw the lego Spider-Man no way home set pic.twitter.com/AbfVJ8QFcj— kidfury1231🕒 (@kidfury2346) July 1, 2021
The Marvel Studios head is probably not happy that this is how his newest vision for Spider-Man gets revealed. Then again: isn't this the way it always happens?
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.prev