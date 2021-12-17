Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Tom Holland's New Spider-Man Costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland's new Spider-Man costume has been revealed, thanks to box art from a new No Way Home LEGO set, which features Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ (Zendaya) visiting the sanctum of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The new Spider-Man costume has Iron Man vibes, with a black-and-red color scheme and a big gold spider logo across the chest.

Naturally, the reveal of a new Spider-Man movie costume has gotten Marvel fans buzzing. As you can see below, reactions to the new Spider-Man movie costume range from thrills, to indifference about merchandising reveals to gratitude that we're getting something, anything, from Spider-Man: No Way Home.