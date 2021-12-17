Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Tom Holland's New Spider-Man Costume

By Kofi Outlaw

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland's new Spider-Man costume has been revealed, thanks to box art from a new No Way Home LEGO set, which features Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ (Zendaya) visiting the sanctum of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The new Spider-Man costume has Iron Man vibes, with a black-and-red color scheme and a big gold spider logo across the chest.

Naturally, the reveal of a new Spider-Man movie costume has gotten Marvel fans buzzing. As you can see below, reactions to the new Spider-Man movie costume range from thrills, to indifference about merchandising reveals to gratitude that we're getting something, anything, from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Don't Get Confused

There are two versions of the "new" Spider-Man: No Way Home costume circulating the Internet right now: one is the official one leaked in an official LEGO set; the other is concept art that actually came from previous Marvel Studios movies. Don't confuse the two. 

Don't Mind It!

This fan has one of the happier and level-headed outlooks on the new Spider-Man movie costume. Internet needs more of that. 

Just LEGOs, Bro

As stated, a lot of fans are unwilling to set their opinion one way or the other, just based on LEGO box art. Fair enough. 

The Absurdity

Seriously, it's like the Internet gets triggered by a strong breeze... 

So Tired Of This

Some Spider-Man fans are just done with the entire MCU process of marketing these films, and all the Internet leaks and discussions that come with them. 

Looks Like The Game

A lot of fans are comparing the new No Way Home costume to the suit from Marvle's Spider-Man video game. That's A-okay with us! 

Feige Spazzing RN

The Marvel Studios head is probably not happy that this is how his newest vision for Spider-Man gets revealed. Then again: isn't this the way it always happens? 

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. 

