Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Denies Zendaya Dating Rumors

Marvel star Tom Holland denies persistent rumors he’s dating Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya.

Holland told Elle he’s “definitely a relationship person,” but noted he’s currently unattached and instead focusing on his work. “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he said.

In 2017, after performing a months-long press tour alongside Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya clarified rumors she was involved with her co-star and said the two are “just friends.”

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” Zendaya told Variety. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

Both Holland and Zendaya mocked the first round of rumors on social media after People published an article claiming the stars “started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man.”

“Wait wait… my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years,” Zendaya wrote on Twitter after the piece said the pair were being “super careful” to keep the relationship private, and that the supposed couple had “gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

In Far From Home, Holland’s Peter Parker is crushing on Zendaya’s MJ, but has competition in the form of funny and popular romantic rival Brad (Remy Hii).

“It’s been a really, really fun film. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon] and I become this little trio on camera and it’s just a great dynamic between the three of us,” Holland gushed of his Spider-Man co-stars during a Far From Home set visit.

“We all get on so well. The characters haven’t really changed at all, so for us it’s a nice stepping off point to explore new things with the characters. Zendaya’s great, she brings so much new stuff to that character that we know and love so well. I think audiences will really, really connect with her playing MJ.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.