Zoe Saldana Comments on James Cameron’s Marvel Fatigue Dig

Marvel fans aren’t exactly loving James Cameron these days, but Zoe Saldana thinks some of that anger is a bit misplaced.

The Gamora and Avatar actress was recently asked about director James Cameron’s previous comments regarding superhero movies by the LA Times. She didn’t comment on his words specifically, but she did encourage fans to read his quotes in context to really understand what he was trying to say.

“No. [Laughs] My advice for people is to read full articles and not just believe a soundbite,” Saldana said. “Because usually, soundbites are very mean-spirited and they’re just done for the intention of getting more likes and more views — it’s not really with the intention of educating and informing the public. So for all those educated intellectuals out there that like to stay current with news, just read the full article and you will understand where James Cameron was coming from. I know that all the Marvel producers did because they read it.”

The quote she is referring to is this one Cameron made to reporters about superhero fatigue.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

To be fair, he does say he loves the films but is more bored with the idea behind them in general. Granted, he also called for “Avenger fatigue”, which is absurd, since people don’t call for Western or science fiction fatigue when they’re tired of seeing them; they just don’t watch them.

Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige was also asked about Cameron’s comments, though he took a much more optimistic angle.

“Uh, he loves the movies!” Feige said before standing tall, fist pumping in the air. “That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!?”

