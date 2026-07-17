Tom Hiddleston Confirms Avengers: Doomsday Won’t Ruin Loki’s Massive Upgrade

The Loki show had the very difficult task of releasing not only after Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of which left the MCU feeling a bit scattered, but also about a year after the COVID-19 pandemic had begun, when the film industry was still trying to pick up the pieces and find a path forward (a lot of which ended up being streaming shows that didn’t go over very well). However, as with its MCU counterpart WandaVision, which was also released in 2021, the Loki show managed to be a significant success and remains one of the MCU’s best TV shows.

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Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that it was the series finale (a notoriously difficult landing to stick—just ask Stranger Things) that really sealed the deal. The conclusion of Loki’s story in the show, which saw him actually acting selflessly and then becoming the God of Stories, was perfect, and that’s what made the news that he would be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday all the more concerning. Many fans feared that Doomsday would undermine, and therefore ruin, how Loki had ended; thankfully, though, Tom Hiddleston has largely put those concerns to bed.

Tom Hiddleston Has Promised Loki’s Story Will Remain Intact

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Although Hiddleston obviously can’t really tell MCU audiences what’s in store for Loki, as essentially every major plot detail about Doomsday is being kept tightly under wraps, he has shared a bit more insight into Loki’s upcoming role, which may help some viewers feel considerably better. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hiddleston said of the return, “Loki felt like a closure. And when Marvel called about Avengers: Doomsday, it was going to be starting from that end point…So there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development. That development still stands as a place to begin.”

Hiddleston is an MCU veteran, so his comments didn’t give too much away. Yet, this does give a fairly solid indication of where Loki will start in the movie, at least. With Hiddleston saying that Loki’s Doomsday story begins from that end point, it can be assumed that audiences will be dealing with the considerably more powerful but also (dare I say) healed version of Loki that concluded the Loki series. Whereas Loki was always waffling even when he was on the ‘good’ side of things before, this Loki will presumably be an out-and-out hero.

That will be particularly interesting when it comes to his interactions with Thor, given that both are confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming film. In fact, this will be an especially rocky emotional rollercoaster for Thor, who has already grieved the loss of his brother and will now have to come to terms with the fact that this Loki is a slightly different version than the one he knew (although not nearly as brutal as Star-Lord’s interactions with Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

Ultimately, though, audiences are just going to have to wait and see how the events of Loki and Doomsday are bridged—and whether they like it.

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