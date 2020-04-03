Jumanji: The Next Level’s Colin Hanks Explains How to Turn Kerchiefs Into Face Masks

If anyone is taking the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously, it's Colin Hanks. The actor known for Orange County and King Kong (2005) who was recently seen as Alex in Jumanji: The Next Level, had a big scare recently when his dad and long-time step-mother both tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing well, and recently returned to the United States after receiving care in Australia. As for the eldest Hanks son, he's been active on Instagram with some solid advice on how to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The actor's latest post is a great tutorial on how to turn handkerchiefs/bandanas into face masks.

“How to turn your kerchief into a face mask. Don’t forget to put you kerchief in the washing machine afterwards,” Hanks wrote. The attached photo explains the following: “Hey everyone, I’ve been looking around online for ways to turn your kerchiefs into a face mask. It’s pretty easy. All you need is one kerchief (or bandana roughly 21 x 21 inches) and 2 hair ties or rubber bands, if you have those. Here are the steps…” You can read the full directions in the post below:

This post has since caught the attention of many other celebrities, who have been spreading the word on their own social media accounts. Many people took to the comments to thank Hanks for the tip: “Damn that’s awesome! Thanks for this,” @amosshart wrote. “Love This!!! Glad I have my @hankskerchiefs,” @vanessalachey added. “Converting mine right now! Sending love to you and family,” @jessetyler replied.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can now watch Hanks in Jumanji: The Next Level., which is officially available for home viewing.

