After 20 Year Wait, Simpsons Movie Sequel May Have Just Revealed Perfect Title

Shockingly enough, it has almost been twenty years since we last saw the likes of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in their own cinematic outing. The Simpsons Movie hit theaters in 2007, giving the Springfield residents an adventure that was simply too big for the small screen. Next year, The Simpsons are planning to return to cinemas as the long-awaited sequel, though there are still plenty of questions surrounding it. Set to arrive on September 3rd, 2027, the long-awaited sequel has revealed a major news drop that might confirm the title for the Simpsons’ big theatrical return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this year’s D23 event, a new pavilion has been erected that seemingly confirms the title of the sequel as “The New Simpsons Movie.” Originally, when the film was announced, it had been listed as “The Simpsons Movie 2,” though it seems as though things have changed before the sequel’s arrival. The D23 installation not only featured what might be the new title, but it also brought together the Simpson family in a hilarious recreation of the now- legendary “Homer emerging from a hedge” meme. Alongside the likes of Homer, Bart, Marge, Maggie, and Lisa, several other characters, including Krusty, Abe Simpson, and Mr. Burns, appear as part of the pavilion, though it seemed like a safe bet that these characters, along with several other supporting characters, would make an appearance.

Video of The New Simpsons Movie pavilion at D23 pic.twitter.com/kNc7TKL0VJ — Simpsons Movie Updates (@SimpsonsMovieUp) August 14, 2026

What Will The Simpsons Sequel Be?

Disney

As mentioned earlier, The Simpsons’ second movie has yet to reveal what its story will be, though perhaps we can look to the first film for clues. For those who might need a refresher, The Simpsons Movie saw a dome erected over Springfield by the US government, with Homer and his family working to save their hometown. The film itself had life-or-death stakes, though what many will remember is Homer getting his own pig that he would affectionately refer to as “Spider-Pig,” aka “Plopper.” As of the writing of this article, it’s unclear if elements of the film from two decades ago will appear in this sequel film, though it might be worthwhile to revisit the first movie before 2027.

As for The Simpsons’ television series, we still have years of stories set to hit the small screen. With forty seasons confirmed for the series, there’s a real likelihood that the fortieth season, beginning in 2028, might be the final hoorah for the long-running Fox animated series. In fact, the voice actor responsible for bringing Bart Simpson to life, Nancy Cartwright, recently hinted at season forty being the last season. While neither Fox nor Disney has confirmed that the end is nigh for the franchise, it would make sense that a fortieth season might be the perfect opportunity to bid a fond farewell to Springfield.