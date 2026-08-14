Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beautifully Pays Off No Way Home’s Most Emotional Scene

There are plenty of things that Spider-Man movies have done right, from action scenes to comedic bits to great casting, yet the one aspect that is often the best is how they hit on an emotional level. That was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was filled with emotional moments. The return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was special for longtime fans; Aunt May’s death was devastating and worked as this franchise’s version of Uncle Ben’s death, and Peter’s goodbyes to Ned and MJ before Doctor Strange’s spell were crushing. Still, there’s one underrated scene in No Way Home that stands above the rest as the most emotional. It’s not one of those scenes that most people think about because it wasn’t as headline-grabbing or quite as memorable as the return of former stars or a spell that changes Spider-Man’s life and a big chunk of the MCU forever.

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In fact, this specific scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home gets paid off in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It adds more to what made the scene special and helps set the stage for the future, making it a true MCU highlight.

The Peak of No Way Home’s Emotional Weight Is One of Its Final Scenes

The passing of Aunt May is an extremely well-done moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially as she delivers the famous “with great power, there must also come great responsibility” speech before dying. As sad as that scene is, the tears really start to flow near the end of the film. After Doctor Strange’s spell makes everyone forget who Peter Parker is, Peter is shown visiting Aunt May’s grave. While there, Happy Hogan arrives and the two share words about May, capped by Peter saying that everything she stood for will live on through the people she helped.

It’s an incredibly touching scene that hammers home just how much May meant to Peter and everyone else in her life. She chose to see the good in Norman Osborn, and even though it cost her everything, it was the right thing to do. Peter brings that energy into every aspect of his life in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, honoring her with his work as a hero. Peter tries to help everyday people (as opposed to saving the world or chasing Avengers glory), which is exactly the kind of thing that May would love to see him doing.

May Is the Key to Jean Grey’s Redemption In Brand New Day

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The lessons that Peter learned from May play a big part in how he handles things in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite the crimes that Jean Grey commits, Peter attempts to get through to her good side. He tries to reach out to her and reason with her, to no avail. Even after he initially stops her, Peter learns more about her backstory and is extremely sympathetic to her plight. However, Aunt May’s legacy lives on beyond Peter’s actions.

Jean Grey attempts to get into Peter’s head early on in the film, which teases an Aunt May appearance. When she powers up later in the movie, she does get into Peter’s mind, which leads to a memory of Aunt May. While there, Jean has a discussion with May that Peter had with his aunt in the past; they talk about finding the warmth of family or community, something Jean denied herself after losing her sister. It helps Jean come to terms with the good that’s still inside her and move forward past her grief.

At this point in the MCU, Aunt May has been dead for four years, yet she can still impact someone’s life. Her importance will continue to be felt throughout the MCU, through both Peter Parker and Jean Grey. Spider-Man’s best deeds certainly stem from what he learned from his aunt, but now the same can be said for Jean. The fact that she helps keep Peter alive after Frank Castle shoots him is proof. Jean’s next stop is likely something related to the X-Men and Charles Xavier. As one of the X-Men’s most notable heroes, Jean is expected to do some great things. When she does them, May’s legacy will be part of it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters.