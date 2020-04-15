Spider-Man's Tom Holland Says He Misses His Husband Jake Gyllenhaal in Epic Bottle-Flipping Video

✖

Quarantines have us all stuck inside scrambling for things to do. When it comes to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, now's the perfect time to get sentimental. Tuesday afternoon, the Marvel mainstay took to his Instagram account to share a throwback video of he, his brothers, and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhall flying in a private jet on the press tour for Far From Home. As both Holland and a brother successfully flip bottles in cup holders near them on the plane, Gyllenhaal serves as the ultimate hypeman, cheering the loudest out of anybody in the entourage. The moment kept such a hold on Holland's heart, the fan-favorite actor decided to revisit it months later and lay claim to Gyllenhaal as his husband.

Posted just six hours ago as of this writing, the clip already has seven million views. Talk about going viral, eh?

View this post on Instagram Missing my husband A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died on-screen during the events of Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character to end up with a story arc similiar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. “We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll said last summer.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal... and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available wherever movies are sold while Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release July 16, 2021.

