Movie Fans Mourn the Loss of Brian Dennehy

Hollywood lost a good one on Thursday, as news broke that beloved actor Brian Dennehy had passed away at the age of 81. Dennehy appeared in numerous films, TV shows, and stage plays over his long career, leaving an impact on many throughout the industry. He was best known for playing the sheriff in First Blood, Big Tom Callahan in Tommy Boy, and voicing Django, the father of Remy in Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille. Following the news of his death, it's very clear to see just how much Dennehy meant to fans around the world, and colleagues throughout the industry. Twitter immediately became flooded with well wishes for Dennehy's family, as well as the joy that the actor brought to them over the years.

Dennehy's daughter, Elizabeth Dennehy, broke the news of his passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon. She revealed that he died of natural causes and that it was not related to COVID-19.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announced that our father, Brian, passed away last night from natural caused," she wrote in the tweet. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family, and many friends."

Fans all over social media have since began mourning the loss of the actor, and reflecting on some of his greatest performances.