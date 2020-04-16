Actor Brian Dennehy, whose many famous screen credits include First Blood, Tommy Boy and Cocoon, is dead at the age of 81. Dennehy passed away of natural causes, in Connecticut on Wednesday night, with his death being announced to fans via his daughter, Elizabeth, on Twitter. In the post (which you can see below) she wrote: "It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends."

