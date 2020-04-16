Movie Fans Mourn the Loss of Brian Dennehy

Hollywood lost a good one on Thursday, as news broke that beloved actor Brian Dennehy had passed away at the age of 81. Dennehy appeared in numerous films, TV shows, and stage plays over his long career, leaving an impact on many throughout the industry. He was best known for playing the sheriff in First Blood, Big Tom Callahan in Tommy Boy, and voicing Django, the father of Remy in Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille. Following the news of his death, it’s very clear to see just how much Dennehy meant to fans around the world, and colleagues throughout the industry. Twitter immediately became flooded with well wishes for Dennehy’s family, as well as the joy that the actor brought to them over the years.

Dennehy’s daughter, Elizabeth Dennehy, broke the news of his passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon. She revealed that he died of natural causes and that it was not related to COVID-19.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announced that our father, Brian, passed away last night from natural caused,” she wrote in the tweet. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family, and many friends.”

Fans all over social media have since began mourning the loss of the actor, and reflecting on some of his greatest performances.

RIP to the Legend

RIP to the legend, Brian Dennehy pic.twitter.com/lUACBjXEAL — Will🐯Menaker (@willmenaker) April 16, 2020

Powerhouse Actor

RIP Brian Dennehy. Brilliant and versatile, a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

They Don’t Make His Kind Anymore

I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, “This is it, kid.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. ❤️to his family. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020

A Deep Loss

Brian Dennehy was flat out one of my favorite actors who ever lived. I never met him, but I worshipped the man. I feel a deep loss from this. Gonna watch Silverado tonight, for sure, because to me, that’s a performance only Dennehy could have given. Cobb is so alive, so textured. https://t.co/9pEFQLe07t — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 16, 2020

Never a Bad Performance

Brian Dennehy has ascended. Never a bad performance. RIP pic.twitter.com/xG8jBH8muv — George David Allen (@GeorgeDAllen) April 16, 2020

Rest in Peace, Big Tom

Let’s hit the “Heys and the hos” one more time for Brian Dennehy, who passed away at age 81.



RIP Big Tom Callahan… pic.twitter.com/q464NboEfS — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) April 16, 2020

One of the Finest of His Time

Tough day. RIP to one of the finest actors of his time – Brian Dennehy pic.twitter.com/pcFLNuPXsB — Tom DeNucci (@TomDeNucci) April 16, 2020

A True Giant

As a kid, the first time I saw Brian Dennehy on the big screen was in Rowdy Herrington’s Chicago boxing movie GLADIATOR in 1992. The last time I saw Dennehy on the big screen was in Malick’s KNIGHT OF CUPS.



Rest in Peace to a true giant in acting, in every sense of the word. pic.twitter.com/QJzfi6BJsK — Nelson Carvajal (@nelsoncarvajal) April 16, 2020

Thank You for Raising the Bar

Brian Dennehy taught me that the top of the head was the hardest part of the body. Handy advice. A great actor and a huge loss, thank you for raising the bar for the bad guys of Hollywood. RIP pic.twitter.com/twthA6iZUh — Robert Parry (@Robert19203) April 16, 2020

Just a Great Performer

Adios, Brian Dennehy. His Willy Loman in the Goodman Theatre production of Death of a Salesman in Chicago was one of the greatest acting feats I’ve seen. Just a great performer. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 16, 2020

Hits Harder Than Expected

Brian Dennehy going hits me harder than I expected it to pic.twitter.com/X8aQWbRBnH — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) April 16, 2020

You Badass