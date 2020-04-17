Alison Pill Says "It Would Be Fun" to Do a Scott Pilgrim Reunion

Quite a lot of movies and TV shows are celebrating landmark anniversaries this year, including the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series courted a star-studded cast, and a visionary point-of-view on behalf of director Edgar Wright. In August, it will officially be one decade since the film's debut, which has made some wonder if a reunion or even a sequel could be in the cards. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Alison Pill about her FX on Hulu series Devs, and we brought up the topic of the film's impending anniversary. Pill, who played Sex-Bob-Omb drummer Kim Pine in the film, teased that there was a possibility of the cast and crew reuniting, but that things might be up in the air due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know. Again, who knows now because everything's up in the air. If we have movie theaters to go back to, we'll see," Pill explained. "But I know we were trying to get everybody together for the anniversary, because it would be fun to see everyone. That's a good group of people."

Pill is just the latest Scott Pilgrim cast member to speak to ComicBook.com about the film's anniversary, after Ramona Flowers actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead suggested to us what a potential sequel for the film could look like.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing," Winstead explained in January. "So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

And Michael Cera - who starred as the film's titular character - also told us that he'd love to reunite with the film's ensemble cast in any capacity.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Cera recently explained. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

