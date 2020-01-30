Scott Pilgrim 2: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reveals Idea for the Sequel

Edgar Wright's comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World may not have performed incredibly well at the box office when it was released back in 2010, but fans have fallen in love with the film in the decade since. Scott Pilgrim is a bonafide cult classic and has amassed a significant and dedicated following over the last 10 years. What may have been too weird and quirky for mainstream audiences in 2010 is exactly what fans are looking for today. Of course, in this era of sequels and reboots, fans have never stopped asking for a follow-up to Scott Pilgrim, which would surely result in better returns nowadays.

What would a Scott Pilgrim sequel even look like? Well, star Mary Elizabeth Winstead has her own idea about what kind of story this hypothetical sequel could tell. When speaking to ComicBook.com at the press junket for her new film, Birds of Prey, Winstead told us that she'd love to see what all of the characters were up to 10 years after the events of the first movie, mirroring the real passing of time.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing," Winstead explained. "So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

So not only does Winstead have an idea for Scott Pilgrim 2, but it sounds like she'd be up to reprise her as Ramona Flowers if the film were to ever move forward. However, the cast of the original Scott Pilgrim is absolutely packed with actors who went on to be stars, so getting everyone back together could prove to be a difficult task.

The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World includes Winstead, Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Pill, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, and several other notable names.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in Birds of Prey alongside Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Messina. The film arrives in theaters on February 7th.

