20 Years Ago This Week, A Cult Sci-Fi Horror Quietly Got a Sequel Nobody Ever Remembers

Paul Verhoeven’s Hollow Man arrived in theaters in 2000 as a boundary-pushing blend of science fiction and slasher horror. Bolstered by a massive $95 million budget, the film used groundbreaking digital compositing and practical effects to turn its main character invisible, ultimately earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Even though critics were majorly displeased with Hollow Man, the movie nevertheless became a modest box office success, hauling in $190 million at the global box office against a $95 million budget. That wasn’t enough to kick off a blockbuster franchise, but Hollow Man still got a sequel that most have forgotten about.

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Released directly to the home video market exactly 20 years ago this week, on May 23, 2006, Hollow Man 2 attempted to capitalize on the recognizable branding of its predecessor, which by then had become a cult classic. Directed by Claudio Fäh, the sequel follows Michael Griffin (Christian Slater), an American soldier who is administered a government invisibility serum but denied the necessary buffer to reverse the physical transformation. Slowly dying and driven insane by the procedure, Griffin begins hunting down the scientists responsible for his condition. This forces a Seattle homicide detective, Frank Turner (Peter Facinelli), to protect a brilliant biologist, Maggie Dalton (Laura Regan), from the unseen assassin.

Why Has Hollow Man 2 Fallen Into Obscurity?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The original Hollow Man thrived precisely because Sony Pictures Imageworks and Tippett Studio had the financial backing to create terrifyingly realistic layers of muscle, bone, and veins. Conversely, the 2006 follow-up coproduced on a minuscule direct-to-video budget, resulting in digital effects that resembled a dated television procedural rather than a premium science fiction property. As a result, when characters become invisible in the sequel, the visual execution is unconvincing, moving away from Verhoeven’s body horror. Without the spectacle of witnessing a human body dissolve and reform, the core hook of the franchise instantly loses its cinematic impact.

Furthermore, the screenplay of Hollow Man 2 abandons the psychological tension of the first film. Writer Joel Soisson crafted a script that heavily leans into generic military conspiracy tropes, trading the claustrophobic dread of a locked-down laboratory for a standard cat-and-mouse chase across Seattle. On top of that, Christian Slater is completely wasted in the villainous role, as he is physically absent from the screen for the vast majority of the runtime, providing little more than a disembodied voice for the character. On the contrary, Kevin Bacon’s portrayal of Sebastian Caine in the first movie worked because the audience witnessed his slow descent into madness before he vanished entirely. In the end, Hollow Man 2 felt like a cheap cash grab that slapped a recognizable title onto a poorly executed script, ensuring its swift erasure from pop culture memory.

Hollow Man 2 is available to stream on The Roku Channel.

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