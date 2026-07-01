6 Years Later, Marvel Bringing Back New Mutants Star Rumor Has Marvel Fans Excited for Redemption

A new rumor claims Marvel is interested in bringing back New Mutants star Magik. Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants was one of the last Fox X-Men films released. It was hardly a success, as its Rotten Tomatoes score of just 36% proves. It was a real shame, because some of the film’s casting was phenomenal. Anya Taylor-Joy was literally the most popular fancast when it came to the quasi-demonic mutant teleporter Magik, but The New Mutants didn’t even handle Magik well.

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Magik is going through a resurgence in popularity, partly because of Marvel Rivals. Industry scooper My Time to Shine Hello has reported Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is reportedly interested in bringing back Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik. It’s unclear whether this would be part of the Multiverse Saga, or a variant in the main MCU timeline. Still, the fan reaction has been one of sheer delight.

Will never stop thinking about Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik. I’d believe the MCU would actually write her better this time & do her justice



pic.twitter.com/0eBr9CouRL https://t.co/37iP3kbI4d — Jay ⋆˙⟡🪐 (@jayspectrumX) July 1, 2026

The New Mutants Totally Wasted Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik

Fox’s X-Men movies were of decidedly mixed quality; some are rightly seen as masterpieces (think Days of Future Past), but the tail-end was pretty dire. Anya Taylor-Joy was already a popular fancast back when the film was first announced, and I well remember my excitement; she’d proved how good a fit she’d be in The Witch. She was definitely one of the big highlights in The New Mutants, but her performance felt like a few rays of light in a film that struggled to come together. Writing was poor, giving Magik an odd racist subplot.

If this turns out to be true, a big if, then they need to have her actually play Magik and not the fake version who wasn't even a sorceress that Josh Boone tried to pass off as Magik. Anya could be great if allowed to actually play Magik. https://t.co/0RqzFs3ffP — sunofdarkchild (@sunofdarkchild) July 1, 2026

We are, however, now living in an age where Magik is more prominent than ever before. She’s been a main X-Men team member for well over a decade now, in part because she adds so much; her teleportation powers accelerate the plot, her mystical experience as a literal Sorcerer Supreme mean she works well against supernatural threats, and her character is tremendous. She’s become one of Doctor Strange’s key allies, she’s starred in her own books, and she even served in an Avengers team. Meanwhile, games like Midnight Suns and Marvel Rivals have demonstrated Magik’s true potential on a much more dramatic scale.

we, the people are also interested because this was the perfect casting choice. https://t.co/xmMsdy7n80 — batman’s PrEP time (@ronniessance) June 30, 2026

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik would be an easy fit for Avengers: Secret Wars, which will exploit the multiverse as a way to celebrate all Marvel’s history and heritage. At the same time, though, that would still feel like a waste; the casting is so good, the character deserves far more. Taylor-Joy is now too old for a New Mutants-inspired story, but it’s easy to imagine Illyana Rasputin being an adult mentor for the MCU’s X-Men (a role played by Storm and Wolverine in the iconic X-Men Evoluton series). The fan reaction online shows just how much people enjoyed her portrayal (despite the writing), so we can only hope this particular rumor proves well-founded.

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