Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock & Other Streaming Services in July 2026

The month of July has finally arrived and while that means that we are now in the back half of the year, it is too soon to be thinking about 2026 coming to an end. We’re still in the warm days of summer (at least if you’re in the northern hemisphere that is) and while that means summer blockbuster season at the box office, it’s a good time for streaming entertainment as well. Across different streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and more there is a lot of great movies, television shows, and more being added over the course of the month. In fact, there’s so much great stuff coming to the streamers that you’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you don’t miss out on anything you really want to see while still trying to have a little fun in the sun.
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July has a little something for everyone across the various platforms. If you’re looking for a little fantasy escape, the Twilight saga will be streaming on Hulu starting July 1st while if you’re looking for more patriotic fare, there’s a lot of movies and other offerings across the platforms that either directly correlate to the holiday—such as the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Peacock—or just have become classics that people enjoy this time of year. Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’ll likely find it streaming this month—so let us be your guide.
July 1st
NETFLIX
- Enola Holmes 3
- Summer ’36
- Worst Neighbor Ever
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- A Dog’s Journey
- A Dog’s Purpose
- A League of Their Own
- Ali
- Apollo 13
- Baby Mama
- The Beguiled
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Boss Baby
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Donnie Brasco
- Fargo
- Gone Girl
- Heroes: Seasons 1-4
- High Fidelity
- Krampus
- Moneyball
- Nomadland
- Queen & Slim
- Rebirth of Mothra
- Rebirth of Mothra II
- Rebirth of Mothra III
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Sex Tape
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Talk to Me
- U-571
- The Vow
- White Chicks
- The Witch
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
HBO MAX
- A Life of Her Own
- A Woman’s Face
- Army of Darkness
- Battle Cry
- Bright Leaf
- Deadpool 2
- Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
- Desire Me
- The Evil Dead (1983)
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Footsteps in the Dark
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Hail Satan?
- Hereditary
- I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
- Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
- Just Friends
- Lawyer Man
- Legally Blonde
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Marine Raiders
- My Dream is Yours
- My Favorite Wife
- New Moon
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Romance on the High Seas
- Super Troopers 2
- The Beggar’s Opera
- The Clock
- The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
- The Disembodied
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer 2
- The Equalizer 3
- The Frozen Dead
- The Hook
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- The Meg
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy (1959)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Reluctant Debutante
- The Rover
- The Strangers
- The Strawberry Blonde
- The Usual Suspects
- The Women (1939)
- Up the Down Staircase
- Us
- Waterloo Bridge
- Young Bess
PEACOCK
- 27 Dresses
- The Abyss
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Bad Moms
- Big
- Blink Twice
- Blue Crush
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Braveheart
- Bridesmaids
- Challengers
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Crisis
- The Dictator
- A Dog’s Journey
- A Dog’s Purpose
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Focus
- Ford v Ferrari
- Forrest Gump
- Furious 7
- Fury
- Hall Pass
- Heist
- Hellboy
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Holes
- The House Bunny
- The Hunt for Red October
- I, Robot
- The Idea of You
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3-D
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Just Go with It
- Kick-Ass
- Knives Out
- Lone Survivor
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Man on Fire
- The Mask
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black: International
- Mission: Impossible
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Nobody
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- The Patriot
- The Prestige
- Pretty Woman
- Profile
- The Punisher
- Red
- Red 2
- Rio
- Robocop
- Role Models
- Seven
- The Shallows
- Shark Tale
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Straight Outta Compton
- The Sum of All Fears
- Tammy
- Titanic
- Tropic Thunder
- Twister
- Van Helsing
- War of the Worlds
- We Were Soldiers
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
HULU
- GMA First Listen: Complete Season 1
- KidCity A.I. Attack: Complete Season 1
- Kiff: Complete Seasons 1-2
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 4
- Love, Diana Musical Mysteries: Complete Season 2
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Complete Season 1
- Autos, Mota y Rocanrol (2025)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
- The Birth of a Nation (2016)
- Corina (2024)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
- Interstellar (2014)
- Interstellar en Español (2014)
- Iron Man (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Margaret (2011)
- Miracle (2004)
- The Mummy (2017)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- The Pledge (2001)
- Riding in Cars With Boys (2001)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
- Run Lola Run (1999)
- Running With Scissors (2006)
- Rust and Bone (2012)
- Saving Silverman (2001)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Selma (2014)
- Selma en Español (2014)
- A Separation (2011)
- The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)
- Straight (2024)
- Titanic (1997)
- Titanic en Español (1997)
- Twilight (2008)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
- The Wolf of Wall Street en Español (2013)
PARAMOUNT+
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog” seasons 1-2
- “Clifford’s Puppy Days” seasons 1-2
- “Garfield and Friends” seasons 1-7
- “Goosebumps” seasons 1-4
- “Magic School Bus” seasons 1-4
- “Paw Patrol: Fire Rescue” (new special)
- “Super Duper Bunny League” seasons 1-2
- “Aeon Flux”
- “An Officer and a Gentleman”
- “Anthropoid”
- “Bad News Bears”
- “Big Night”
- “Boomerang”
- “Borg vs. McEnroe”
- “Carriers”
- “City of God”
- “City of Men”
- “Critical Condition”
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Down to Earth”
- “Everybody Wants Some!!”
- “Extract”
- “Fences”
- “Flight”
- “Focus”
- “Gemini Man”
- “Glory”
- “Good Boys”
- “Good Morning, Vietnam”
- “Grease 2”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Here and Now”
- “Imagine That”
- “Kiss The Girls”
- “Marathon Man”
- “Men, Women & Children”
- “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
- “Nightwatch”
- “Out of the Furnace”
- “Overdrive”
- “Rio”
- “Road Trip”
- “Serendipity”
- “She’s All That”
- “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”
- “Sleepy Hollow”
- “Steel Magnolias”
- “Super 8”
- “The Commuter”
- “The Dutchman”*
- “The Expendables”
- “The Expendables 2”
- “The Expendables 3”
- “The Expendables 4”
- “The Island”
- “The Kid”
- “The Longest Yard”
- “The Machinist”
- “The Perfect Gamble”*
- “The Ring”
- “The Ring Two”
- “The Sum of All Fears”
- “The Untouchables”
- “Tremors”
- “Vacation”
- “War and Peace”
- “Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!”
- “Wuthering Heights”
- “xXx”
- “Young Adult”
PRIME VIDEO
- 1984
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Good Person
- A Matter of Time
- Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
- Appointment With Death
- Behind the Mask (Exclusive Content)
- Bones and All
- Bottoms
- Capote
- Cyrano
- Devil’s Angels
- Dog (2022)
- Elle (Prime Original)
- Fast & Furious
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Fast Five
- Fiddler on the Roof
- For a Few Dollars More
- Furious 7
- Judgment at Nuremberg
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Landscape with Invisible Hand
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Law & Order: SVU Seasons 17–23
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Leviathan
- Lions for Lambs
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Original Sin
- Parks and Recreation Seasons 1–7
- Road House (1989)
- Rocky’s Cat-Astrophe
- Ronin (1998)
- Showgirls
- Support Your Local Gunfighter
- Support Your Local Sheriff!
- Surrounded
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The Fate of the Furious
- The Favorite
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- The Handmaid’s Tale (1990)
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
- The Man In The Moon
- Three Amigos!
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)
- Trolls
- WNBA: Winas vs Sun (Live Sports)
July 2nd
NETFLIX
- Human Vapor, Season 1
- Hunting Housewives
- Super Subbu
- Survival of the Thickest, Season 3
HBO MAX
- The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
PEACOCK
- Black Bag
- Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
- Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (DUBBED)
- America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments: Complete Season 1
- America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys: Complete Season 1
- The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
- Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color: Complete Season 1
- Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory: Complete Season 1
- Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers: Complete Season 1
- The Harlem Hellfighters: Complete Season 1
- How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Season 1
- Jefferson: Complete Season 1
- Lee & Grant: Complete Season 1
- The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1
- The Mexican Revolution: Complete Season 1
- The Mexican-American War: Complete Season 1
- Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Complete Season 1
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic
- The Presidents: Complete Season 1
- Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
- Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America: Complete Season 1
- Roots: A History Revealed: Complete Season 1
- The Secrets We Keep (2020)
- Theodore Roosevelt: Complete Season 1
- Washington’s Generals: Complete Season 1
- The White House: Behind Closed Doors: Complete Season 1
- The World Wars: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
- Isakapatnam Season 1 (Prime Original)
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Loyalty Game (Exclusive Content)
July 3rd
NETFLIX
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
HBO MAX
- Deep Revenge, Season 1
- Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
HULU
- Dorohedoro: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Disney Celebrates America: Special Premiere
- Jeopardy!: Complete Season 40
- Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 20, 28, 40, and 42
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Moonlight (2016)
PARAMOUNT+
- “Dutton Ranch” season 1 finale
PRIME VIDEO
- NWSL: Angel City VS. Pride (Live Sports)
- Sherlock Holmes and the Angels of Vengeance
July 4th
NETFLIX
- 80 for Brady
- Dark Winds: Season 4
PEACOCK
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
HULU
- BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 3 and 5
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 30
- Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 30
PARAMOUNT+
“The Great American Block Party 250” (CBS Concert Special)
PRIME VIDEO
- Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., Season 2
- Mia and Me
July 5th
NETFLIX
- Memento
- Sparks of Tomorrow
HULU
- Attack of the Samurai Sharks: Special Premiere
- Great White Gauntlet: Special Premiere
- Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory: Docuseries Premiere
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)
- Shark Island Showdown: Special Premiere
- Sharks: Reef Rivals: Special Premiere
- Shark vs. Giant Croc: Special Premiere
- World’s Biggest Mako: Special Premiere
July 6th
NETFLIX
- Hamnet
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2
PEACOCK
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)
PRIME VIDEO
- Martha Speaks Season 5
July 7th
NETFLIX
- Better Late Than Single: Season 2
- Emeril Cooks: Season 1
- Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You
PARAMOUNT+
- “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” season 4 Finale
PRIME VIDEO
- Dug Dug
- Maxxxine
- The Ghost in the Shell (Exclusive Content)
July 8th
NETFLIX
- I’m Not Afraid
- Nothing to Lose
- Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo
- Thunder 3
- The Tick: The Complete Series
HBO MAX
- “UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
HULU
- I.S.S. (2023)
PARAMOUNT+
- “Wardriver”
PRIME VIDEO
- Afterburn (Exclusive Content)
- From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman S2 (Exclusive Content)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Marave (Exclusive Content)
July 9th
NETFLIX
- Little House on the Prairie
HBO MAX
- Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
- On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
- The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
- The Five Star Weekend – Premiere (Peacock Original)
- The Five Star Weekend Podcast – Premiere, 2 episodes (Peacock Original)
- Love Hurts
HULU
- Behind Bars: Women Unchained: Complete Season 1
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 7
- The First 48: Complete Season 28
- Murder on Trial: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
- “Big Brother” season 28 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
- Double Occupancy
- Penguins of Madagascar
- LOL: Last One Laughing Poland Season 4 (Prime Original)
- Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2 (Exclusive Content)
- WNBA: Fever vs. Mercury (Live Sports)
- WNBA: Storm vs. Dream (Live Sports)
July 10th
NETFLIX
- Ikka
- Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain
- The Paradise Murders
- Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea
- Zola
HBO MAX
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
- The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
PEACOCK
- Reminders of Him – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)
HULU
- Celebrity Family Feud: Complete Season 12
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Press Your Luck: Complete Season 7
- Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere
- Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)
- Hick (2011)
- In the Name of the King (2007)
- The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
- LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)
- Parkland (2013)
- Redux Redux (2025)
PRIME VIDEO
- Boulevard
- NWSL: Pride vs. KC Current (Live Sports)
- The Art of Killing
July 11th
NETFLIX
- The Apartment Job
PEACOCK
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Premiere (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 5 (Reelz)
HULU
- Body Cam: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Seasons 7-10
- On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”
- Wild Vacation Rentals: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
- Reminders of Him (Exclusive Content)
July 12th
NETFLIX
- Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar
- Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
HBO MAX
- Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
- Ocean’s Eight
PEACOCK
- Love Island USA, Season 8 – Finale (Peacock Original)
- Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Premiere, One Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
HULU
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
July 13th
NETFLIX
- Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid
- Hot Ones: Extra Heat
- Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
- Mile End Kicks
- MLB Home Run Derby 2026
HBO MAX
- Dumb Money
HULU
- Rabbit Hole: Complete Season 1
- Start Here: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
- Miller’s Girl
- Murder 101 (Prime Original)
- Sweet Sixteen
- The Big Bang (2010)
July 14th
NETFLIX
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Quarterback: Season 3
- Techniquely: Season 1
HBO MAX
- Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
HULU
- Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro: Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
- “The Real Wolf of Wall Street”
July 15th
NETFLIX
- Snowden
- The Tick: Seasons 1-2
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4
HBO MAX
- People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
- In the City, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
HULU
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (DUBBED)
- Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2–5
- Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
- Almajiri (Exclusive Content)
- Flow (Exclusive Content)
- Ride or Die (Prime Original)
July 16th
NETFLIX
- The Body in the Locker
- Me Before Me
- The Hawk
HBO MAX
- 911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
- Marc by Sofia (A24)
- Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
- Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
- After the First 48: Complete Season 10
- American Wreckers: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 6
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One: Special Premiere
- Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween
- The Hockey Mom’s Revenge
- A Real Pain (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
- Hanzaisha (Prime Original)
- WNBA: Liberty vs. Wings (Live Sports)
July 17th
NETFLIX
- 23000 Lives
- Desire
- The East Palace
- Heartstopper Forever
- The Map of Longing
HBO MAX
- Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Tag
- The Land of Sometimes
HULU
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Complete Seasons 19-21
- They Fight: Film Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” season 11 finale
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” season 8 finale
PRIME VIDEO
- Jesy Nelson: Life Changing Season 2 (Exclusive Content)
- NWSL: KC Current vs. San Diego Wave (Live Sports)
- Young Farts Trailer Parts (Prime Original)
July 18th
NETFLIX
- Spooky in Love (KR)
HULU
- Baking Championship: Next Gen: Complete Season 1
- House Hunters: Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
- Moonshiners: Complete Season 2
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
- Suddenly Amish: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
- ONE Fight Night 45: Lessei vs. Rabah (Live Sports)
July 19th
NETFLIX
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3
PEACOCK
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Premiere (Oxygen)
- Killer Couples, Season 18B – Finale (Oxygen)
July 20TH
NETFLIX
- Sesame Street Classics: Season 1
- Wicked: For Good
HBO MAX
- Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
- King of the Hill: Complete Season 15
- Beyblade X: Complete Season 2C
PRIME VIDEO
- Ochoyan
- Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden
July 21ST
NETFLIX
- Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- WWE: Unreal: Season 3
HBO MAX
- Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
- “Teen Mom UK: New Generation” season 4
PRIME VIDEO
- A Different Man
July 22nd
NETFLIX
- A Toxic Love Story
- Elite Force
- The Taste Test: Season 1
HBO MAX
- Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
- People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
- In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)
HULU
- Snowpiercer: Complete Seasons 1-4
PARAMOUNT+
- “All The Queen’s Men” season 5 finale
July 23rd
NETFLIX
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3
- Ransom Canyon: Season 2
- The Debt Collector
HBO MAX
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
PEACOCK
- Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2C – Premiere (Peacock Original)
- The Valley After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
HULU
- Diabolical Women: Complete Season 1
- Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 4
- Living in Secret: Complete Season 1
- Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston: Docuseries Premiere
- PGA TOUR: 3M Open
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 5
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Complete Season 5
PARAMOUNT+
- “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season 4
- “Criminal Minds: Evolution” season 19 finale
July 24th
NETFLIX
- 72 Hours
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Truthers
HBO MAX
- My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
HULU
- Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar: Complete Season 1
- Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
- “The Chi” series finale
PRIME VIDEO
- Cold Storage
- NWSL: Thorns vs Gotham FC (Live Sports)
July 25th
HBO MAX
- Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
PEACOCK
- Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Finale
HULU
- 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 8
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Season 6
- Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Complete Season 1
- Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 16
- Saturday Night (2024)
July 26th
PRIME VIDEO
- Oil Block (Exclusive Content)
July 27th
NETFLIX
- Hannibal, Seasons 1-3
- TÁR
HBO MAX
- Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
- President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
- The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
- The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
HULU
- Furious: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 28TH
NETFLIX
- The Exorcism
- Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain
HBO MAX
- This Land (CNN Original Series)
PRIME VIDEO
- Kirin Ga Kuru
July 29TH
NETFLIX
- A Private Life
- Final Project
- Gear Heads: Season 1
- Wrath
HBO MAX
- Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
- In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)
HULU
- Slingshot (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
- Flagbearers (Exclusive Content)
July 30th
NETFLIX
- The Bombing of Pan Am 103
PEACOCK
- Dog Man
- The Valley, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
HULU
- Alone UK: Complete Season 1
- Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 2
- A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother: Complete Season 1
- Cellmate Secrets: Complete Season 1
- House of Stassi: Complete Season 1
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Murder at the Motel: Complete Season 2
- My Crazy Ex: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
- My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions: Complete Season 1
- The Pastor Who Preys (2026)
- Here (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
- This Is Not a Nollywood Movie (Exclusive Content)
- WNBA: Sun vs. Sky (Live Sports)
- WNBA: Liberty vs. Aces (Live Sports)
July 31st
NETFLIX
- Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours
HBO MAX
- The Drama (A24)
PEACOCK
- Surviving Earth, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
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