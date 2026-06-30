Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock & Other Streaming Services in July 2026

The month of July has finally arrived and while that means that we are now in the back half of the year, it is too soon to be thinking about 2026 coming to an end. We’re still in the warm days of summer (at least if you’re in the northern hemisphere that is) and while that means summer blockbuster season at the box office, it’s a good time for streaming entertainment as well. Across different streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and more there is a lot of great movies, television shows, and more being added over the course of the month. In fact, there’s so much great stuff coming to the streamers that you’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you don’t miss out on anything you really want to see while still trying to have a little fun in the sun.

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July has a little something for everyone across the various platforms. If you’re looking for a little fantasy escape, the Twilight saga will be streaming on Hulu starting July 1st while if you’re looking for more patriotic fare, there’s a lot of movies and other offerings across the platforms that either directly correlate to the holiday—such as the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Peacock—or just have become classics that people enjoy this time of year. Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’ll likely find it streaming this month—so let us be your guide.

July 1st

Image courtesy of Netflix

NETFLIX

Enola Holmes 3

Summer ’36

Worst Neighbor Ever

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

A League of Their Own

Ali

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

The Beguiled

Born on the Fourth of July

The Boss Baby

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Donnie Brasco

Fargo

Gone Girl

Heroes: Seasons 1-4

High Fidelity

Krampus

Moneyball

Nomadland

Queen & Slim

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rebirth of Mothra III

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sex Tape

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Talk to Me

U-571

The Vow

White Chicks

The Witch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

HBO MAX

A Life of Her Own

A Woman’s Face

Army of Darkness

Battle Cry

Bright Leaf

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut

Desire Me

The Evil Dead (1983)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead (2013)

Footsteps in the Dark

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Hail Satan?

Hereditary

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas

Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)

Just Friends

Lawyer Man

Legally Blonde

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Marine Raiders

My Dream is Yours

My Favorite Wife

New Moon

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Romance on the High Seas

Super Troopers 2

The Beggar’s Opera

The Clock

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Disembodied

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

The Frozen Dead

The Hook

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Meg

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Reluctant Debutante

The Rover

The Strangers

The Strawberry Blonde

The Usual Suspects

The Women (1939)

Up the Down Staircase

Us

Waterloo Bridge

Young Bess

PEACOCK

27 Dresses

The Abyss

The Adjustment Bureau

Alita: Battle Angel

Bad Moms

Big

Blink Twice

Blue Crush

Born on the Fourth of July

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Challengers

Clear and Present Danger

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Crisis

The Dictator

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Focus

Ford v Ferrari

Forrest Gump

Furious 7

Fury

Hall Pass

Heist

Hellboy

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Holes

The House Bunny

The Hunt for Red October

I, Robot

The Idea of You

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Just Go with It

Kick-Ass

Knives Out

Lone Survivor

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Man on Fire

The Mask

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Mission: Impossible

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nobody

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Patriot

The Prestige

Pretty Woman

Profile

The Punisher

Red

Red 2

Rio

Robocop

Role Models

Seven

The Shallows

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Straight Outta Compton

The Sum of All Fears

Tammy

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

Twister

Van Helsing

War of the Worlds

We Were Soldiers

Wet Hot American Summer

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

HULU

GMA First Listen: Complete Season 1

KidCity A.I. Attack: Complete Season 1

Kiff: Complete Seasons 1-2

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 4

Love, Diana Musical Mysteries: Complete Season 2

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Complete Season 1

Autos, Mota y Rocanrol (2025)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

Corina (2024)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar en Español (2014)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Margaret (2011)

Miracle (2004)

The Mummy (2017)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Pledge (2001)

Riding in Cars With Boys (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Running With Scissors (2006)

Rust and Bone (2012)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Selma (2014)

Selma en Español (2014)

A Separation (2011)

The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)

Straight (2024)

Titanic (1997)

Titanic en Español (1997)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street en Español (2013)

PARAMOUNT+

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” seasons 1-2

“Clifford’s Puppy Days” seasons 1-2

“Garfield and Friends” seasons 1-7

“Goosebumps” seasons 1-4

“Magic School Bus” seasons 1-4

“Paw Patrol: Fire Rescue” (new special)

“Super Duper Bunny League” seasons 1-2

“Aeon Flux”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Anthropoid”

“Bad News Bears”

“Big Night”

“Boomerang”

“Borg vs. McEnroe”

“Carriers”

“City of God”

“City of Men”

“Critical Condition”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Down to Earth”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“Extract”

“Fences”

“Flight”

“Focus”

“Gemini Man”

“Glory”

“Good Boys”

“Good Morning, Vietnam”

“Grease 2”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Here and Now”

“Imagine That”

“Kiss The Girls”

“Marathon Man”

“Men, Women & Children”

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

“Nightwatch”

“Out of the Furnace”

“Overdrive”

“Rio”

“Road Trip”

“Serendipity”

“She’s All That”

“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Super 8”

“The Commuter”

“The Dutchman”*

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Expendables 4”

“The Island”

“The Kid”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Machinist”

“The Perfect Gamble”*

“The Ring”

“The Ring Two”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“The Untouchables”

“Tremors”

“Vacation”

“War and Peace”

“Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!”

“Wuthering Heights”

“xXx”

“Young Adult”

PRIME VIDEO

1984

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars

A Good Person

A Matter of Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Appointment With Death

Behind the Mask (Exclusive Content)

Bones and All

Bottoms

Capote

Cyrano

Devil’s Angels

Dog (2022)

Elle (Prime Original)

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast Five

Fiddler on the Roof

For a Few Dollars More

Furious 7

Judgment at Nuremberg

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Landscape with Invisible Hand

Lars and the Real Girl

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 17–23

Leaving Las Vegas

Leviathan

Lions for Lambs

Much Ado About Nothing

Original Sin

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1–7

Road House (1989)

Rocky’s Cat-Astrophe

Ronin (1998)

Showgirls

Support Your Local Gunfighter

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Surrounded

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fate of the Furious

The Favorite

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Handmaid’s Tale (1990)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Man In The Moon

Three Amigos!

Three Thousand Years of Longing

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)

Trolls

WNBA: Winas vs Sun (Live Sports)

July 2nd

NETFLIX

Human Vapor, Season 1

Hunting Housewives

Super Subbu

Survival of the Thickest, Season 3

HBO MAX

The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)

PEACOCK

Black Bag

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (DUBBED)

America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments: Complete Season 1

America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys: Complete Season 1

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color: Complete Season 1

Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory: Complete Season 1

Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers: Complete Season 1

The Harlem Hellfighters: Complete Season 1

How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Season 1

Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Lee & Grant: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Mexican Revolution: Complete Season 1

The Mexican-American War: Complete Season 1

Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Complete Season 1

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic

The Presidents: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America: Complete Season 1

Roots: A History Revealed: Complete Season 1

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Theodore Roosevelt: Complete Season 1

Washington’s Generals: Complete Season 1

The White House: Behind Closed Doors: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Isakapatnam Season 1 (Prime Original)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Loyalty Game (Exclusive Content)

July 3rd

NETFLIX

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

HBO MAX

Deep Revenge, Season 1

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)

HULU

Dorohedoro: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Disney Celebrates America: Special Premiere

Jeopardy!: Complete Season 40

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 20, 28, 40, and 42

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Lady Bird (2017)

Moonlight (2016)

PARAMOUNT+

“Dutton Ranch” season 1 finale

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL: Angel City VS. Pride (Live Sports)

Sherlock Holmes and the Angels of Vengeance

July 4th

NETFLIX

80 for Brady

Dark Winds: Season 4

PEACOCK

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2026 (NBC Simulcast)

HULU

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 3 and 5

Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 30

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 30

PARAMOUNT+

“The Great American Block Party 250” (CBS Concert Special)

PRIME VIDEO

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., Season 2

Mia and Me

July 5th

NETFLIX

Memento

Sparks of Tomorrow

HULU

Attack of the Samurai Sharks: Special Premiere

Great White Gauntlet: Special Premiere

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory: Docuseries Premiere

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)

Shark Island Showdown: Special Premiere

Sharks: Reef Rivals: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Giant Croc: Special Premiere

World’s Biggest Mako: Special Premiere

July 6th

NETFLIX

Hamnet

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2

PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)

PRIME VIDEO

Martha Speaks Season 5

July 7th

NETFLIX

Better Late Than Single: Season 2

Emeril Cooks: Season 1

Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

PARAMOUNT+

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” season 4 Finale

PRIME VIDEO

Dug Dug

Maxxxine

The Ghost in the Shell (Exclusive Content)

July 8th

NETFLIX

I’m Not Afraid

Nothing to Lose

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo

Thunder 3

The Tick: The Complete Series

HBO MAX

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

HULU

I.S.S. (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

“Wardriver”

PRIME VIDEO

Afterburn (Exclusive Content)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman S2 (Exclusive Content)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Marave (Exclusive Content)

July 9th

NETFLIX

Little House on the Prairie

HBO MAX

Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)

On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

The Five Star Weekend – Premiere (Peacock Original)

The Five Star Weekend Podcast – Premiere, 2 episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Hurts

HULU

Behind Bars: Women Unchained: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 7

The First 48: Complete Season 28

Murder on Trial: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

“Big Brother” season 28 premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Double Occupancy

Penguins of Madagascar

LOL: Last One Laughing Poland Season 4 (Prime Original)

Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Fever vs. Mercury (Live Sports)

WNBA: Storm vs. Dream (Live Sports)

July 10th

NETFLIX

Ikka

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain

The Paradise Murders

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Zola

HBO MAX

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)

The Long Walk (Lionsgate)

PEACOCK

Reminders of Him – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)

HULU

Celebrity Family Feud: Complete Season 12

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Press Your Luck: Complete Season 7

Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere

Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)

Hick (2011)

In the Name of the King (2007)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)

Parkland (2013)

Redux Redux (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

Boulevard

NWSL: Pride vs. KC Current (Live Sports)

The Art of Killing

July 11th

NETFLIX

The Apartment Job

PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Premiere (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 5 (Reelz)

HULU

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Seasons 7-10

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”

Wild Vacation Rentals: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Reminders of Him (Exclusive Content)

July 12th

NETFLIX

Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B

HBO MAX

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B

Ocean’s Eight

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 8 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Premiere, One Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

HULU

Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

July 13th

NETFLIX

Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

Mile End Kicks

MLB Home Run Derby 2026

HBO MAX

Dumb Money

HULU

Rabbit Hole: Complete Season 1

Start Here: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Miller’s Girl

Murder 101 (Prime Original)

Sweet Sixteen

The Big Bang (2010)

July 14th

NETFLIX

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Quarterback: Season 3

Techniquely: Season 1

HBO MAX

Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)

HULU

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro: Series Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street”

July 15th

NETFLIX

Snowden

The Tick: Seasons 1-2

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

HBO MAX

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)

PEACOCK

In the City, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU

Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (DUBBED)

Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2–5

Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Almajiri (Exclusive Content)

Flow (Exclusive Content)

Ride or Die (Prime Original)

July 16th

NETFLIX

The Body in the Locker

Me Before Me

The Hawk

HBO MAX

911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)

Marc by Sofia (A24)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)

Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

After the First 48: Complete Season 10

American Wreckers: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 6

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One: Special Premiere

Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween

The Hockey Mom’s Revenge

A Real Pain (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Hanzaisha (Prime Original)

WNBA: Liberty vs. Wings (Live Sports)

July 17th

NETFLIX

23000 Lives

Desire

The East Palace

Heartstopper Forever

The Map of Longing

HBO MAX

Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tag

The Land of Sometimes

HULU

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Complete Seasons 19-21

They Fight: Film Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” season 11 finale

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” season 8 finale

PRIME VIDEO

Jesy Nelson: Life Changing Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: KC Current vs. San Diego Wave (Live Sports)

Young Farts Trailer Parts (Prime Original)

July 18th

NETFLIX

Spooky in Love (KR)

HULU

Baking Championship: Next Gen: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Paradise: Complete Season 1

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Moonshiners: Complete Season 2

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Suddenly Amish: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night 45: Lessei vs. Rabah (Live Sports)

July 19th

NETFLIX

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3

PEACOCK

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Premiere (Oxygen)

Killer Couples, Season 18B – Finale (Oxygen)

July 20TH

NETFLIX

Sesame Street Classics: Season 1

Wicked: For Good

HBO MAX

Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

King of the Hill: Complete Season 15

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2C

PRIME VIDEO

Ochoyan

Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden

July 21ST

NETFLIX

Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

WWE: Unreal: Season 3

HBO MAX

Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

“Teen Mom UK: New Generation” season 4

PRIME VIDEO

A Different Man

July 22nd

NETFLIX

A Toxic Love Story

Elite Force

The Taste Test: Season 1

HBO MAX

Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)

People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)

PEACOCK

In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)

HULU

Snowpiercer: Complete Seasons 1-4

PARAMOUNT+

“All The Queen’s Men” season 5 finale

July 23rd

NETFLIX

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3

Ransom Canyon: Season 2

The Debt Collector

HBO MAX

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)

PEACOCK

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2C – Premiere (Peacock Original)

The Valley After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

HULU

Diabolical Women: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 4

Living in Secret: Complete Season 1

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston: Docuseries Premiere

PGA TOUR: 3M Open

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 5

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Complete Season 5

PARAMOUNT+

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season 4

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” season 19 finale

July 24th

NETFLIX

72 Hours

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Truthers

HBO MAX

My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)

HULU

Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar: Complete Season 1

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

“The Chi” series finale

PRIME VIDEO

Cold Storage

NWSL: Thorns vs Gotham FC (Live Sports)

July 25th

HBO MAX

Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)

PEACOCK

Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Finale

HULU

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 8

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Season 6

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Complete Season 1

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 16

Saturday Night (2024)

July 26th

PRIME VIDEO

Oil Block (Exclusive Content)

July 27th

NETFLIX

Hannibal, Seasons 1-3

TÁR

HBO MAX

Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)

President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)

HULU

Furious: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 28TH

NETFLIX

The Exorcism

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

HBO MAX

This Land (CNN Original Series)

PRIME VIDEO

Kirin Ga Kuru

July 29TH

NETFLIX

A Private Life

Final Project

Gear Heads: Season 1

Wrath

HBO MAX

Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)

PEACOCK

In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)

HULU

Slingshot (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Flagbearers (Exclusive Content)

July 30th

NETFLIX

The Bombing of Pan Am 103

PEACOCK

Dog Man

The Valley, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU

Alone UK: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 2

A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother: Complete Season 1

Cellmate Secrets: Complete Season 1

House of Stassi: Complete Season 1

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Murder at the Motel: Complete Season 2

My Crazy Ex: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions: Complete Season 1

The Pastor Who Preys (2026)

Here (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

This Is Not a Nollywood Movie (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Sun vs. Sky (Live Sports)

WNBA: Liberty vs. Aces (Live Sports)

July 31st

NETFLIX

Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

HBO MAX

The Drama (A24)

PEACOCK

Surviving Earth, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

FX’s Adults: Special Premiere

Land of Bad (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (Prime Original)

Jukkakukan No Satsujin

Nagabandham (South)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Exclusive Content)



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