34 Years Ago, A Beloved Actor Made an Extra $23k From His Injuries While Filming This Cult Classic

Hollywood’s history with injuries on the set of major movies is pretty well documented, though they’re often unplanned. In recent memory, films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and even Mission: Impossible – Fallout have had major changes to production when stars got injured on set. Though Harrison Ford’s injury on Star Wars saw the film delayed by months, Tom Cruise breaking his ankle while running as Ethan Hunt didn’t alter the film’s release at all. Suffice to say, injuries on set are unplanned, for the most part, but with 1992’s Candyman it was seen as potentially inevitable.

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Released in theaters today, 34 years ago on October 16, 1992, Candyman was a modest hit upon release but has become a cultural phenomenon in the years since, despite sequels that didn’t reach the same level of acclaim. The script and direction by Bernard Rose are one major reason Candyman has managed to maintain a key place in pop culture, but the biggest reason is the man himself, the late Tony Todd as the titular boogeyman. With a mesmerizing performance and a sultry tone that defined his being, Todd’s Candyman is also one of Hollywood’s best injury stories, since it earned the actor a nice bonus check.

Tony Todd Got a Sweet Deal With Candyman Injury Clause

In the context of Candyman, Tony Todd’s Daniel Robitaille was a tragic character who became the subject of a powerful urban legend. According to the lore of the films, he was involved in an interracial love affair in the 1800s, only to be brutally attacked for it by a mob who cut off his hand and slathered his body in honey, resulting in death by bee stings and making the insects part of his larger legend a century later.

Given the time that Candyman was created, there was no substitute for bringing the bees on set to life beyond using the real thing; as a result, the production had to bring actual bees on set and have them crawl all over Todd and his co-star Virginia Madsen for key moments. Knowing good and well the potential danger that came from this, Todd made a specific deal, negotiating with the production so that he would secure a bonus for every bee that stung him. Considering the scene called for a slew of bees to pour out of his mouth, it was a good idea, but Todd himself confirmed that he got a nice paycheck for the deal he made.

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“I negotiated a bonus of $1,000 for every sting during the bee scene,” Todd revealed to The Guardian. “And I got stung 23 times. Everything that’s worth making has to involve some sort of pain. Once I realised it was an important part of who Candyman was, I embraced it. It was like putting on a beautiful coat.”

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, which put the number of bees on set for the sequence at 200,000, Todd said the number was actually 27. Given that slight change in the story, it’s unclear which one put extra cash in Todd’s pocket, but given the number of insects on set, a sting rate of only 0.0001% is pretty good odds all things considered. For fans wondering how Todd had bees in his mouth without getting the inside of his cheeks annihilated, he revealed: “We had a dental dam so they couldn’t go further down [my mouth].”

Candyman Was a Minor Hit, But Tony Todd Made It Legendary

At the time of its premiere, Candyman had a mixed-positive reception from critics and audiences (the film holds a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore) but has fully cemented its place in horror history in the decades since. Two sequels would follow the film in the ’90s, with Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh arriving in theaters and Candyman 3: Day of the Dead going straight to home video. Even though neither sequel has managed to achieve a similar level of cultural relevance as the original, they contributed to the larger mythology of the character and paved the way for 2021’s revival of the series.

The Nia DaCosta-directed and Jordan Peele-produced Candyman arrived in the wake of a slew of legacy sequels to classic horror movies, but faced something of an uphill battle when it would actually be involved, though production did eventually confirm he would appear. What the final version of the movie revealed, though, is that the movie remixed the idea of Candyman lore and that there was actually a “hive” of different men who were killed under racially charged and tragic circumstances. To that end, it was easy to see why it wasn’t totally clear if Todd was going to be involved in the final version of the film. That said, by the end of the movie, he did show up.

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Though Todd’s presence in the final Candyman movie is limited, in the context of the film it’s quite powerful and speaks to his place in horror history as the face of this franchise. In the final sequence of the film, the bees fly away from his face to reveal Todd as the Candyman, where he commands Teyonah Parris’ Brianna to “tell everyone” what she’s seen, spreading the legend of Candyman even further and setting the stage for more stories down the line.

As horror fans may know, Tony Todd passed away on November 6, 2024, not only having the opportunity to reprise his Candyman role in a modern sequel, but also returning to the part of William Bludworth in 2025’s Final Destination Bloodlines. Todd’s place as one of horror’s greatest performers is well documented, and today is as good as day as any to celebrate what he put himself through for our entertainment.