Candyman and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Tony Todd Dies at 69

Actor Tony Todd, best known for his work in Candyman, Final Destination, and playing Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has died at age 69. Tony Todd was one of the great character actors out there with over 250 credits to his name. The actor was known for his deep voice and intimidating stature, making him an easy pick for formidable roles. He has been in some massive, iconic projects ranging from The Rock to Candyman and video games like the Half-Life series and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Needless to say, he was a reliable worker in the industry and wasn’t afraid to take on a project regardless of if it was a big-budget film or a popular video game.

Unfortunately, Tony Todd has died at age 69. Deadline confirmed the news with Todd’s reps, but his cause of death is unknown at this time. Tony Todd was extremely active on social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter) where he would share music he was listening to, share videos of himself celebrating projects and talking about his life, and engage with fans. He was last seen on X at the end of October. Todd has a couple of upcoming projects listed on his IMDB, but his most imminent project will release next month in the form of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Todd is expected to play a villain in the new Indiana Jones game, which will release on Xbox and PC in December and release on PS5 in spring 2025.

tony todd in indiana jones and the great circle

There were also rumors and leaks that Insomniac Games is working on a Venom spin-off game, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Todd had previously spoken about having done a significant amount of work for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that wasn’t used in the final game, leading fans to believe there was cut content for Venom or that it was work that would be used in a future game. Regardless, Todd’s passing comes as sudden and tragic news. The actor will surely be remembered for decades to come as he’s been in so many important, projects including Platoon.