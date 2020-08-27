Candyman Actor Tony Todd Says Devout Fans Will Be "Proud" of New Film

✖

The Candyman series might have originally only consisted of three films, but the impact of those projects was immense, earning it a devout following from viewers, with fans understandably apprehensive about the upcoming Candyman from director Nia DaCosta, though original star Tony Todd claims that fans will be proud to see what has been done with the figure and how he has been reinvented for an all-new generation. The actor, whose involvement has largely been kept under wraps, also noted that fans can both expect a number of new additions to the mythology while also claiming that there will be many familiar elements.

"They're finishing up touches and I'm probably going to get a copy in a timely fashion. I'm fully aboard the team," Todd confirmed with JoBlo. "It's a great team. Nia DaCosta ... not only a female director, but an African American director. You have Jordan Peele, who is arguably one of the hottest producers around right now. I think people are gonna be proud to see the character and the story continue. The entire film is shot in Chicago. That new look Chicago."

When news of the project was first announced, fans were most curious about whether or not Todd would be involved, having played the titular character in the original trilogy of films. Not only were fans interested in whether or not he was involved, but so was Todd himself, having noted initially after the announcement that he hadn't been contacted about the endeavor, only for him to ultimately reveal that he had at least minimal involvement in the project.

Another question audiences have been wondering is whether the new film will be a continuation of the previous three films or an entirely new experience altogether, with Todd detailing what fans could expect from this updated interpretation of the mythology.

"I think we're going to be surprised about how many things have changed in 30 years, and how many things have stayed the same," the actor admitted. "It's a 30-year gap. So we have a new way of looking at it for an entirely new generation, who unfortunately may not have seen the source material. I'm lucky because, due to the con world, I have been able to keep this character alive and kicking for the 30-year gap. I'm not upset at all. I'm honored that someone thought the source material was important enough to renew the tale. And I know for a fact that is gonna be one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while."

Candyman is currently slated to hit theaters on October 16th.

