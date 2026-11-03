After Clayface, The Batman Villain With the Best DC Jump Scare Needs a Spinoff

Comic book movies don’t always center on superheroes, of course. But with the volume of heroic characters from Marvel, DC, and beyond making their way to the big screen — particularly in the past two decades — it’s easy for casual fans to think superheroes are the only real source of adaptation for these larger-than-life adventures. After all, the many cinematic takes on characters like Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, and the rest have established a reliable template of storytelling that often resonates with established fans and thrill-seeking newbies alike. But even within these superhero worlds, there’s a darker side that Hollywood has only begun to explore.

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At their best, supervillain tales present the same blend of complex characters and supernatural spectacle as their heroic counterparts. But as an added bonus, they have the leeway to take things much darker. DC Studios’ Clayface, for example, takes the popular Batman villain — whose first incarnation appeared in DC Comics way back in 1940, just a year after the Dark Knight made his own debut — on a solo adventure. With his ability to shapeshift and take on anyone’s appearance at will, the movie infuses elements of body horror into its version of Gotham City. And with its immediate box office success, Clayface should pave the way for another beloved Batman villain to get their own movie.

Clayface and Joker proved audiences want to see supervillain stories done right

On paper, the notion of taking a classic comic book villain and putting them at the center of a major motion picture feels like a major risk. And for a long time, it didn’t really happen (with the infamous exception of 2004’s Catwoman). But the box office success of Suicide Squad in 2016 began to challenge that perception. Granted, the movie positions its title team of DC villains more as anti-heroes than straight-up baddies. Venom followed in 2018. While the film also positions Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock as an anti-hero, it was successful enough for Sony to produce not just two more Venom films but an entire shared universe centered on Spider-Man side characters, including villains Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. Then, just a year after Venom, Joker changed everything.

That ultraviolent R-rated movie may have had arguably the most popular comic book villain of all time in its corner. But still, no one expected it to become the billion-dollar, Oscar-winning phenomenon it did. Suddenly, the rules had changed, and there seemed to be a real market for super-villain origin films. These darker tales were given creative freedom to lean into its damaged protagonists without shying away from the bloody consequences of their actions. This doesn’t always work (see: 2024’s similarly R-rated Kraven the Hunter), but Joker and Clayface proved that supervillain origin stories — at least those with positive buzz — are certainly a viable well for the likes of Marvel and DC to draw from in their respective shared universes.

A Man-Bat movie would give the popular character a long-awaited chance to fly

Image courtesy of DC Comics

To that end, now that Clayface has proven to be a success, the question then becomes which other DC villain would make the strongest candidate for their own movies? Since both Joker and Clayface come out of Gotham—and Batman famously has an extraordinarily rich rogues’ gallery —it stands to reason that the next DC Studios villain project will come from that same corner of the DCU. And there are few villains out there who present as compelling a case as Dr. Kirk Langstrom, aka Man-Bat, a pick James Gunn agrees with. Man-Bat famously gave gamers one of the best jump scares in the Arkham series with his surprise appearance in Batman: Arkham Knight. See below:

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Like Clayface, Man-Bat has never appeared in a live-action film, giving him a relative clean slate for casual fans. Although he gained popularity during Batman: The Animated Series — much like Mr. Freeze — a Man-Bat film would give DC the confidence of knowing that it would stay well within the horror/thriller genre that gave Joker and Clayface such broad appeal. But this time, it would be more of a straight-up monster movie. With a more grounded approach and extensive use of practical effects, it could even be produced for a modest budget in the $40-50 million range of Joker and Clayface. The only real challenge would be distinguishing it from that other bat-adjacent supervillain movie, the ill-fated Morbius. But with a solid filmmaker at the helm, Man-Bat could prove to be another genre smash.

Do you think Man-Bat should be the next DC supervillain origin movie? If not, who would you prefer follows Clayface to the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!