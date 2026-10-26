Clayface Just Tied Obsession for One of 2026’s Most Important Records

Though it’s relatively low-budget for a superhero-ish movie, with estimates around $40 million, Clayface had a lot to prove this weekend. Specifically, was James Gunn for real when he said the script had to be good before any DC Studios movie would get approved? Can Batman villains sustain their own movies, or was Joker (and its far-less successful sequel) a one-off? Was Warner Bros. about to make the same mistake as Sony, with its mostly ill-conceived Spider-Man spinoffs without Spider-Man? Star Tom Rhys Harries, barely a big name, didn’t have much to lose, unlike, say, Jared Leto as Morbius. But it wouldn’t be a good look for DC, after Supergirl disappointed, to have Clayface tank as well.

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Despite mixed reviews, however, Clayface seems to not only have broken the curse of villain-centric comic-book movies, but also one common to horror movies in general. The R-rated DC body-horror film is now tied with Obsession for an A- Cinemascore rating, which is high for both DC and horror.

Clayface Is a Horror Hit With Audiences, and a Pleasant Surprise for DC

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Horror audiences have a tendency to know what they like, so how rankings for horror movies aren’t uncommon. But for DC, Clayface was a real test of how far outside the lines a major comic-book movie could go. Villain-centric and R-rated is no guarantee of success, though Joaquin Phoenix did win an Oscar for Joker, and broke records for an R-rated film. So DC has a precedent, unlike Marvel, where the only real success with standalone villain movies was with Tom Hardy as Venom, taking wild method-acting swings and bringing out the character’s gay subtext. That spawned a trilogy, but Kraven and Madame Web killed any further appetite for Spider-Man villain movies completely. And Madame Web even had Sydney Sweeny in a skintight spider-suit!

Obsession‘s high score was borne out as being because people cared about the characters. Intense debates about the further IP exploitation of possessed “Freaky Nikki,” at Halloween Horror Nights and in Fortnite, for example, made clear that fans had very strong feelings about her, and how she should be portrayed moving forward. Some thought she was fair game to be portrayed as a monster like Regan in The Exorcist, who was also a demon’s victim; others felt Bear was the villain and Nikki should not be utilized as anything but an innocent character subjected to abuse.

For Clayface to get a similarly high score, it would seem Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen is catching on with fans. Now the question is whether or not they root for him when he inevitably comes into conflict with Gotham City’s heroes. Despite being a Batman foe in the comics, Clayface has never yet appeared in a Batman movie, or any other live-action iteration thereof. Animation is just easier for when he goes full-on mud monster mode. Now that he’s built some hype, however, a larger conflict seems inevitable down the line — and this despite the fact that he supposedly already died in Creature Commandos. Unlike, say, Morbius and Kraven, though, he at least definitely exists (existed?) in the same movie universe as his classic arch-enemy.

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How would you grade Clayface? Sculpt your thoughts down in comments.