Kraven the Hunter Box Office Is Among the Lowest-Grossing Superhero Movies Ever

Kraven’s first hunt is also his last. After ensnaring $11 million in its opening weekend — the worst opening for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — Kraven the Hunter has ended its nine-week theatrical run with $60 million at the worldwide box office. The R-rated Marvel adaptation starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Kravinoff/Chameleon, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, with Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Systevich/the Rhino and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff is officially one of the lowest-grossing superhero movies ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in December, Kraven the Hunter earned $25 million at the domestic box office and another $35 million internationally for a global cume of $60 million. The movie opened at No. 3 behind threepeat Moana 2 and Wicked in its fourth week, and Kraven was mauled by new releases Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before suffering a 72% drop and falling to No. 7 with just $3 million in its second weekend.

Kraven was the third SSU movie to hit theaters in 2024 following the critically-maligned Madame Web and the poorly received Venom: The Last Dance. (Madame Web bombed with $100 million worldwide, while the Tom Hardy-fronted Venom 3 made $474 million, a series low for the trilogy.) 2018’s Venom is the top grossing SSU movie with $856 million, followed by 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($501 million), Venom: The Last Dance ($474 million), and 2022’s Morbius ($162 million). Kraven trails the pack, falling $40 million short of Madame Web‘s $100 million. Sony spent a reported $110 million making Kraven.

Those numbers make Kraven the lowest-grossing superhero movie since the pandemic-era New Mutants ($47 million) in 2020, and the lowest superhero wide release since Fox’s Daredevil spinoff Elektra ($56 million) in 2005. To compare, Kraven grossed less than other oft-maligned superhero movies like Catwoman ($82 million) and 2015’s Fant4stic ($167 million), which was the worst critically received comic book movie for a decade before Joker 2 ($207 million).

To add insult to injury, Kraven also failed to outgross the 2008 superhero spoof Superhero Movie ($73 million).

The J.C. Chandor-directed action movie received the third-worst Rotten Tomatoes score (16%, compared to Madame Web‘s 11% and Morbius‘ 15%) of the six-movie SSU, which has the distinction of failing to earn a single “fresh” score on the review aggregator. It was also panned by audiences, who gave Kraven a dismal “C” grade on CinemaScore, one of the worst for the genre and just a notch above 2015’s Fox-made Fantastic Four (C-) and 2024 flop Joker: Folie á Deux (D), the worst-ever grade for a studio comic book movie.

Kraven the Hunter is now available to watch at home.