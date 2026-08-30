Before Spider-Man, Tom Holland Showed Up In a Critically Acclaimed Indie Movie With a Fellow Marvel Star

Tom Holland is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, and he’s also a box office juggernaut this year thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. While fans are used to seeing Holland’s Spider-Man mix it up with some of the MCU’s biggest heroes and villains, he was actually teaming up with another MCU star in a critically acclaimed indie movie long before he was everyone’s favorite wall-crawler.

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Holland would make his Spider-Man debut in Captain America: Civil War before delivering his own solo film trilogy in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. Before he was slinging webs, he was actually braving the high seas and attempting to survive against a dangerous white whale in the 2015 indie film In the Heart of the Sea, and he was right alongside future Thor star Chris Hemsworth on the thrilling journey.

Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth Teamed Up For A Very Different Type of Adventure

In the Heart of the Sea is based on the book In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex, which is a true story that was part of the inspiration for Moby-Dick. The film featured a stellar one-two punch in Holland and Hemsworth before they were household names, but it also featured stars like Cillian Murphy and Brendan Gleeson.

The film actually features the moment when Moby-Dick author Herman Melville visited Thomas Nickerson to get his story. The younger version of Nickerson was played by Holland, while the older version was played by Gleeson, but in both cases, Nickerson is the last survivor of the Essex when Melville tracks him down.

He would narrate the events of what happened on the Essex when a voyage went terribly wrong, and alongside the ride for that tragic adventure was Captain George Pollard Jr (Benjamin Walker) and First Mate Owen Chase (Hemsworth, who is played by Hemsworth. Things start out relatively normal, but once the crew and the ship venture into offshore grounds, they collide with a powerful and ever-deadly white whale, and not everyone makes it out alive.

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These days, we are used to seeing Holland and Hemsworth interact in the MCU, and fans are excited to see them interact again in either Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or both in a perfect world.

While Holland and Hemsworth teamed up before Holland’s debut as Spider-Man, this is far from the only MCU co-star team-up Holland’s had over the years. Holland appeared alongside Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch in The Current War, and then in 2020, Holland appeared in The Devil All the Time, which featured Civil War co-star and Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan.

In 2021, Holland appeared alongside Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking, but there was another Doctor Strange alum in the mix as well with the appearance of Mads Mikkelsen. There was one more team-up between MCU stars in 2020, but this one was in the realm of animation, as Holland was paired with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in Pixar’s Onward.

As for where Holland’s Spider-Man will pop up next, Avengers: Doomsday seems the most likely, but you can also see him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is in theaters now.