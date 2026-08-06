Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star’s Plan to Bring Venom Into the MCU Is the Story I’ve Been Waiting For

Amongst the bevy of Marvel characters that make an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of the characters who gets some overdue shine is Mac Gargan, though he’s much better known as Scorpion. After debuting in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando reprises the role of Scorpion in Brand New Day and ends up making a big impression, though if Marvel went with his plan to bring Venom into the MCU, his impact could be legendary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mando spoke with THR about returning as Scorpion and the role he plays in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and during that interview, Mando revealed how he would bring Venom into the MCU through Gargan’s time with the symbiote. “The potential growth of [Mac Gargan] is enormous. Brand New Day is level one of this character’s potential & he has at least two or three levels up from here, one of them being the ultimate form of Venom,” Mando said.

Mac Gargan’s Venom Could Be The Perfect MCU Introduction

Mando is on to something with this premise, as fans have wanted a Venom in the same orbit as Spider-Man for years now. While it was teased in the previous Venom films, it never materialized, and now that trilogy is done without any payoff. Now that Mando has returned to the role of Scorpion, an easy way to move forward with Venom is to just roll with Gargan’s natural evolution, which eventually leads him to becoming the new host of the Venom symbiote.

It’s perfect if you think about it, as the last time we saw the symbiote, a piece of it had made its way to our universe. Eddie Brock isn’t a factor at the moment, and since Mando has been reintroduced as Scorpion in Brand New Day, you’ve already got a built-in rivalry that would be the next logical step.

If you’ve got an abandoned piece of the symbiote and an angry Scorpion, then you’ve got the perfect combination to create the deadliest Venom the Sony universe has ever seen. Over the years, Eddie Brock’s version of Venom became more of an anti-hero, retaining his lethal edge with just a few more heroic moments along the way. Gargan’s Venom is much different, and when Mando says the ultimate version of Venom, he might not be wrong in terms of sheer brutality and intensity. Even just from a pure power standpoint, Gargan’s Venom is incredibly strong and intensely brutal, and he’s also massive depending on the timeframe.

Gargan was a throwback to when Brock first gained the symbiote, and while Gargan was already a bit unhinged before the upgrade, the symbiote also had its own anger and baggage that it brought to Gargan. The two made a deadly duo and both intensely hated Spider-Man, and if the MCU adapted this story, Mando could knock it out of the park.

If you wanted to afterwards, you could then introduce a new Eddie Brock post-Secret Wars and establish your core Venom moving forward, and you could even build upon the fact that there was history between them. It’s hard to think of a more seamless way to introduce Venom to the MCU than going with Gargan, so hopefully for our sake, Marvel Studios rolls with his idea.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now.