Born This Day 50 Years Ago, A Batman Movie Actress With a Controversial Costume Who Also Starred In the 1990s’ Biggest Teen Comedy

There was a very specific kind of movie star in the 1990s. They’d show up in a teen movie and take on a role that epitomized an archetype of its era. The actor became so synonymous with their character that it seemed like they were suddenly an overnight sensation. And for a generation, they defined someone a lot of people wanted to be like. A standout appearance certainly helped. A memorable catchphrase certainly didn’t hurt. And if the character had a wardrobe people wanted to copy, even better. There was one actress who had all three.

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She took over mainstream pop culture by representing a stereotypical type of girl from a little place on the West Coast. Though her type was well known to people in that area, it hadn’t yet spread all across the country. Then, just two years after becoming one of the biggest faces of the decade’s teen-comedy boom, she showed up in a completely different kind of movie. Suddenly, she wasn’t worrying about high school, dating, or what to wear to a party. She was in Gotham City, standing next to Batman and Robin. And, as fans quickly noticed, her new outfit was going to get almost as much attention as the character wearing it.

The Clueless Star Who Became Batgirl

Did you guess it? The actress was Alicia Silverstone. And she had become a major young star thanks to Clueless. As Cher Horowitz, Silverstone played a wealthy Beverly Hills teenager. Obviously, her greatest concerns included school, fashion, and figuring out who should date whom. The movie became one of the defining teen comedies of the 1990s, and Cher became the role most closely associated with Silverstone.

Then came Batman & Robin in 1997. Silverstone played Barbara Wilson, the niece of Bruce Wayne, who eventually becomes Batgirl. It was a pretty dramatic change of scenery. Cher had spent Clueless navigating Beverly Hills in an impressive collection of outfits. Batgirl had to navigate Gotham City while fighting Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy.

And then there was the costume. The Batgirl suit was deliberately flashy, fitting right in with director Joel Schumacher’s extremely colorful version of Gotham. But its design also became a subject of criticism, particularly because of how revealing the costume was. Silverstone was only 20 when the movie came out, which made the attention surrounding the costume even more uncomfortable in retrospect.

Still, the casting itself was a fascinating snapshot of the Hollywood studio system at the time. Silverstone wasn’t some unknown actress being introduced as Batgirl. She was one of the most recognizable young stars in America, coming straight out of Clueless and into one of the biggest superhero franchises around.

Alicia Silverstone Was Already a ’90s Star Before Gotham

It’s easy to forget just how quickly Silverstone’s career took off. Before Clueless, she had appeared in television roles and made her film debut in The Crush, a 1993 thriller that earned her an early wave of attention. She also appeared in Aerosmith music videos, which helped make her face familiar before Cher Horowitz ever walked into a Beverly Hills high school Then Clueless arrived, and everything changed.

Cher wasn’t simply another teenage movie character. She became one of the defining figures of ’90s pop culture with her yellow plaid outfit to her hilariously confident approach to matchmaking. Silverstone carried the movie, and the success made her one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young actresses almost overnight. So when she turned up as Batgirl, the casting wasn’t nearly as random as it might seem today. Hollywood had a young star who was already enormously popular with the exact audience that superhero movies wanted to attract. Put her in Gotham, give her a motorcycle, and suddenly the girl who had been worrying about Beverly Hills High was fighting alongside Batman.

The result was one of those odd pieces of ’90s movie history that gets more amusing with time. Silverstone went from playing the teenager who thought she could improve everyone’s romantic life to playing a superhero in Gotham City. One role gave her the most recognizable wardrobe in Beverly Hills. The other gave her a costume people were still talking about long after the movie left theaters. And a Clueless sequel has technically been confirmed, so hopefully fans won’t be totally buggin’.