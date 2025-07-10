Cher and Dee are Barbies and Polly Pocket Dolls This Clueless 30th Anniversary Mattel Drop

Did you hear that? It sounds like the 90s are calling. Actually it’s Mattel, who have just released Barbie dolls and a Polly Pocket set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Clueless! Longtime fans might remember a set of Barbies that was released to celebrate the TV show that ran for 3 seasons in 1996. Well, now they’re back with new dolls; sassy and clueless Cher and her best friend and confidant, Dee. But the nostalgia doesn’t stop there!

Polly Pocket has been having success recently with IP crossovers like Monster High and The Addams Family. Now Clueless is getting the tiny treatment with Polly Pocket Compact Playset that’s loaded with details. Pre-orders for the Barbie dolls and the Polly Pocket set are available via the links below. Beyond that you’ll find another surprise for fans of the original movie.

Clueless 30th Anniversary Barbie Dolls and Polly Pocket Set Order on Amazon entertainment Earth

New Clueless 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook

Clueless Steelbook 4k UHD

If the new Barbies put you in the mood to revisit Clueless, then we’ve got the perfect thing to pair with your new Barbie or Polly Pocket. The Clueless 4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook edition just launched on July 8th, so it can be on your doorstep in just a few days. The Steelbook + Standard 4K UHD are available here on Amazon now. A breakdown of the special features are as follows:

Clue or False Trivia Game

The Class of ’95 – A Look at the Cast, Then and Now

Creative Writing with Writer/Director Amy Heckerling

Fashion 101

Language Arts

Suck ‘N’ Blow – A Tutorial

We’re History – Stories from the Cast and Crew

Trailers

Description: “Thirty years later, Clueless remains a smart, charming, and hilarious classic that truly captures what it was like to be a teen in the 1990s. Alicia Silverstone shines as the 15-year-old Beverly Hills High School student who thrives on shopping, enjoys the perfect social life, and plays matchmaker to all her friends… just don’t ask her who she’s dating, AS IF! Directed by Amy Heckerling, the movie also stars Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, and Wallace Shawn.”



