Clueless Sequel Confirmed, But Will Marvel Keep the Biggest Star From Returning?

Ever since Clueless became a cult hit in the ’90s, the comedy from Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone has proven to be one of the most popular movies of the era. In addition to the movie’s own legacy and place in film history and pop culture, it has served as the springboard for even more. A spinoff TV series ran in the ’90s, with Clueless: The Musical opening on Broadway in 2018. A proper sequel, though, has been tougher to nail down, and though one was announced for Peacock in 2019, it was seemingly scrapped in 2021, only to be revived in 2025…and once again scrapped.

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Now, the Clueless TV series has officially been picked up once again, this time with Paramount developing the project internally for the Paramount+ streaming service. Confirmed in a press release this morning, the series has been given a green light with Alicia Silverstone officially set to return to her most famous role. Production on the series is set to begin next year in Los Angeles, but for fans that know what’s coming next in the MCU, it begs the question: Is Paul Rudd going to be in this show, or will he be too busy fighting a Secret War?

Clueless Sequel Confirmed, But Is Paul Rudd Back?

“Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

According to the press release for the news, the new Clueless sequel will pick up 30 years after the film’s conclusion, following Silvertone as Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz, having now mastered the world of business and motherhood, until her own daughter enters high school. As they put it, “Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel ‘clueless’ all over again.” Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss are set to write and executive produce the series.

Of note, Silverstone is the only creative involved with the original film that is listed by name in the announcement as returning, though original writer/director Amy Heckerling is also attached as an Executive Producer. To that end, Paul Rudd’s name is not mentioned anywhere in the press release, but given the plot details that they’ve shared and the ending of the original Clueless, it would be pretty tough to make this series without his character present.

As Marvel fans know, Rudd could very well be on the cast list for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, pending his survival in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. With the Clueless TV series filming next year, which could be because it’s the only time that Rudd has available after his Marvel work. Production on Avengers: Secret Wars is set to begin soon ahead of its release next December, but additional photography on a Marvel movie is a near-guarantee. Maybe it’ll all work out for Rudd and returning to the Clueless series, but currently, it’s a big question mark.