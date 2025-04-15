Clueless Hits 4K Blu-ray For Its 30th Anniversary

Clueless, the 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray, and fans can celebrate with a Limited Edition Steelbook that includes a sparkly slipcase. It also comes with a movie poster, language arts cards, a domed decal, photo cards, Cher’s report card, and a sheet of quotes from the film in sticker form.

Start thinking about where you’ll put the “As if!” sticker now, because the Clueless 4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook edition will arrive on your doorstep July 8th. You can also get the film in a standard 4K Blu-ray edition, though we suggest that you snatch up the Steelbook version if you’re interested as it is likely to sell out. Pre-orders for both editions are available here on Amazon now. While you’re at it you might want to pick up Mean Girls, which hit 4K Blu-ray last year for its 20th anniversary.

Details on the special features that will be included in the Clueless 4K Blu-ray releases have not been announced, but we don’t expect them to be any different from the 25th anniversary release. Those special features can be found below, and updates will be added if needed.

Clue or False Trivia Game

The Class of ’95 – A Look at the Cast, Then and Now

Creative Writing with Writer/Director Amy Heckerling

Fashion 101

Language Arts

Suck ‘N’ Blow – A Tutorial

We’re History – Stories from the Cast and Crew

Trailers

Description: “Thirty years later, Clueless remains a smart, charming, and hilarious classic that truly captures what it was like to be a teen in the 1990s. Alicia Silverstone shines as the 15-year-old Beverly Hills High School student who thrives on shopping, enjoys the perfect social life, and plays matchmaker to all her friends… just don’t ask her who she’s dating, AS IF! Directed by Amy Heckerling, the movie also stars Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, and Wallace Shawn.”