Brendan Fraser’s Forgotten Fantasy Comedy Remake Is Still One of His Funniest Movies (& It Makes a Major Change to the Original)

When people think about Brendan Fraser, their minds tend to go to a few of his most memorable roles. The first is likely as the heroic Rick O’Connell from The Mummy franchise, which is his most iconic and beloved part. The other part of Fraser’s career that you will typically consider is the comeback that he is currently enjoying. It started with No Sudden Move in 2021, but hit its peak when he won an Academy Award for the lead role in 2022’s The Whale. Since then, Fraser has also delivered a stellar performance in Rental Family, continuing to show his dramatic chops. However, more people should remember or learn about just how great a comedic actor Brendan Fraser is. It is actually where Fraser does some of his best work, evidenced by movies like George of the Jungle and Encino Man, as well as TV shows like Doom Patrol and his three stellar episodes of Scrubs.

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It would be difficult to pick out the funniest role of Brendan Fraser’s career, but there is one film from 2000 that deserves to be in the conversation. The movie is a remake of a classic from the ’60s and it deserved to receive better reviews than it did, making it Fraser’s most underrated comedy project.

Brendan Fraser Is At His Funniest In Bedazzled

Brendan Fraser is downright hilarious in Bedazzled and more people need to know how much fun the film is. Bedazzled is a remake of the 1967 British movie of the same name and the premise lends itself to a great comedic setup. The 2000 movie centers on a worker at a computer company (Fraser) who makes a deal with the Devil to receive seven wishes. He hopes to use the wishes to improve his life and win the heart of the woman he loves, but the wishes will cost him his soul.

Of course, the comedy element comes from the fact that the wishes never quite go the way they should. They all feature something that makes a seemingly great situation into something bad. For example, when he wishes to be rich, powerful, and married to Alison (the woman he loves), it turns him into a drug lord who only speaks Spanish and ultimately cheats on his wife. When he wants to prove that he’s a sensitive man, he ends up crying uncontrollably at sunsets and bores Alison. When he wants to be a great athlete, he loses his intelligence. This era of Fraser’s career was filled with fun concepts like this.

What makes Bedazzled work so well is Fraser’s commitment to each bit. His delivery of every ridiculous line as the unintelligent basketball player who is sweating profusely is perfect. His over-the-top sobbing at everything when he’s sensitive includes some tremendous physical comedy. When he unexpectedly speaks Spanish, Fraser’s realization of this new ability is endearing. There’s even a ridiculous wish where he wants to be President of the United States, which turns him into Abraham Lincoln just before John Wilkes Booth kills him. Fraser completely throws himself into every aspect of the role and makes it great.

Bedazzled Made A Huge Change For The Better

More often than not, it’s a good idea to do something different with a remake. Bedazzled does just that, making one key change that made the film so much better. In the British version, the main characters are both men, but in the 2000 remake, the Devil is portrayed by Elizabeth Hurley. This gave the movie a different feel and set up a fun dynamic between the seductive Hurley and Fraser’s character being a down-on-his-luck loser of sorts. The two played so well off each other, and director Harold Ramis highlighted that element.

The Devil became one of the most iconic characters in Elizabeth Hurley’s career. It was clear that she was having a blast in the role. Everything from getting to utilize her sex appeal to the memorable outfits that she wore to her sharp comedic timing all made Bedazzled all the more enjoyable. Her performance is probably the greatest aspect of the project and what people remember most. As fun as the entire thing was, this version of Bedazzled wasn’t all that well-received.

The original has a solid 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the 2000 iteration is at just 50%. Brendan Fraser’s Bedazzled might not be better than what came before it, but it’s different and is a ton of fun thanks to the work by Fraser and Hurley. The end result is a true hidden gem for Fraser’s career, and it’s his most underrated comedic film, which more people need to check out.