After The Mummy, Brendan Fraser Needs to Make a Sequel to His Cult 1999 Rom-Com With the Iconic Cast

Brendan Fraser is returning for The Mummy 4 nearly three decades after the third film, and hopefully he returns for a different legacy sequel to another ’90s classic. Although Fraser left the public eye in the late 2000s, he was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Fraser is the star of tons of iconic films, and now that he’s back, some of these other franchises could be revitalized.

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After 2014, Fraser didn’t appear in a feature again until 2019’s The Poison Rose, beginning his comeback. 2021’s No Sudden Move and the publicity surrounding the unreleased 2022 film Batgirl helped boost his popularity at the beginning of his return, leading to his Best Actor win for 2022’s The Whale. 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon and his leading roles in 2025’s Rental Family and 2026’s Pressure showed that he still has what it takes to be a popular leading man, something that will be cemented by the eventual .

Brendan Fraser Should Make A Sequel To Blast from the Past After The Mummy 4

1999’s Blast from the Past is a romantic comedy film starring Brendan Fraser and Alicia Silverstone, and if another one of Fraser’s films gets a legacy sequel after The Mummy 4, it should be this one. The film tells the story of Fraser’s Adam Webber, a man who has been raised since birth in a fallout shelter in California. Adam’s father (played by Christopher Walken) builds an underground nuclear bunker amid the Cold War, and when a plane accidentally crashes near the Webber house, he locks himself in the bunker, believing that nuclear war has started. The bunker doesn’t open until the late 1990s, when Adam is sent out to find food for his ailing father. Although he initially believes that the world is populated by post-apocalyptic mutants, he soon meets a girl named Eve and falls in love with her, although his 1960s ways make him clash with the world of the ’90s.

Blast from the Past is a perfect fish-out-of-water story, and its humor and premise would perfectly translate to today. The film ends with Adam’s father, Calvin, realizing that the Cold War ended and Adam and Eve getting engaged, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a clear story for a sequel. After all, Calvin begins plans for a new fallout shelter at the end of the film. Blast from the Past 2 could reveal that Adam, Eve, and Calvin entered the new fallout shelter for whatever reason and locked themselves away, with them not leaving until the late 2020s. This would allow the same fish-out-of-water humor to occur again, with Adam’s 1960s ways and Eve’s 1990s ways clashing with the world of the 2020s. Maybe they’ve even had a kid while in the bunker, with him finding love with a modern woman after reentering the world.

One of the best things about a potential Blast from the Past sequel is that the entire main cast is still alive. Fraser, Silverstone, Walken, Sissy Spacek, Dave Foley, and Joey Slotnick are all still alive, meaning that each one of them could reprise their role in Blast from the Past 2. Sadly, director Hugh Wilson passed away in 2018, meaning that a new director would have to take over the project.

What Other Brendan Fraser Movies Deserve A Legacy Sequel?

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While Blast from the Past is the most deserving of a legacy sequel after The Mummy 4, there are still other options for a legacy sequel starring Brendan Fraser. The most obvious pick would be a sequel to 1997’s George of the Jungle. While a George of the Jungle 2 was released in 2003, Fraser didn’t return, with the title role instead being played by Christopher Showerman. Giving Fraser’s iteration of the character a proper sequel would be the perfect way to follow up the original film, even if the events of the second film have to be mostly ignored.

Another option would be a sequel to 2008’s Journey to the Center of the Earth, which also got a sequel without Brendan Fraser. Films like Encino Man, Bedazzled, and Airheads are also popular Fraser films that could come back, even if they aren’t as iconic as his aforementioned movies. Nevertheless, there are plenty of movies that Fraser could return in, and hopefully The Mummy 4 is good enough to justify us wanting more.