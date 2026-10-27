Dakota Johnson’s Forgotten Horror Remake Premiered 8 Years Ago, And It’s Secretly Her Best Movie

Dakota Johnson has made some interesting movies over the years. Not all of them have received the attention they deserve. Most people know her from Fifty Shades of Grey, but horror fans might have a different pick for her best work. She starred in a lesser-known remake of a horror classic that deserves another look. It’s a strange movie that takes its time getting under your skin. It also asks a lot more of Johnson than you might expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Remakes are tricky business. Fans love to complain when Hollywood revisits a classic and rightfully point out any issues. Sometimes they have a point. Other times a new version brings something interesting to the table. This one certainly does. It’s unsettling and occasionally downright bizarre. It also features Johnson in a role that deserves more attention than it gets. Eight years later, it’s worth revisiting a horror movie that never seemed particularly interested in playing by the rules.

Suspiria Is Dakota Johnson’s Most Underrated Horror Movie

Suspiria was released in 2018 and it put Johnson in the middle of a very bleak nightmare. The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino. The plot follows Susie Bannion as she joins a prestigious dance academy in Berlin. Things seem normal at first, but unfortunately, the school has secrets. Dark secrets. Susie starts suspecting that the instructors are hiding something sinister underneath the school’s acclaimed appearance. And she’s definitely not wrong. But this isn’t just some horror game. Susie soon discovers that getting into the academy might be the least frightening part of her new life.

The trailer captures the perfect blend of thriller, suspense, and horror. Take a look for yourself and you’ll get the idea. Even in this preview, you might hardly recognize Dakota Johnson in her role. And if you haven’t seen the movie, you’ll be able to quickly understand what makes the movie truly eerie.

Play video

The original Suspiria arrived in 1977 and remains a horror classic for fans of the genre. Director Dario Argento filled it with bold colors and surreal imagery. Guadagnino took a different approach. His version is colder and more unsettling. It also has a lot more on its mind than simply scaring the audience. Johnson has to carry much of that weight. Susie isn’t just another young woman wandering into a haunted building. She’s a dancer whose ambitions lead her into a world she barely understands. Johnson gives the character a quiet intensity that makes the story work. It’s a demanding performance in a movie that rarely takes the easy way out.

Why Suspiria Deserves More Credit Than It Gets

Here’s the thing about Suspiria. It isn’t particularly interested in behaving like a normal horror movie. The dance academy feels oppressive from the start. Every rehearsal has an uncomfortable edge. The instructors seem to know far more than they’re willing to admit. Even the dancing becomes unsettling. The choreography isn’t just there to make the movie look impressive. It becomes part of the horror itself. That’s an unusual idea, and Guadagnino commits to it completely.

Naturally, this approach won’t work for everyone. Some viewers will prefer Argento’s original. Others might find the remake too strange or too slow. Fair enough. But Johnson deserves credit for throwing herself into such an unusual role. She gives Susie a sense of purpose even as the story becomes increasingly bizarre. The movie also shows what happens when a familiar horror premise gets a genuinely different interpretation. Suspiria isn’t Johnson’s most famous film. It might be her most interesting. And for anyone who thinks they already know what kind of actress she is, that’s a pretty good reason to give it another look.

Suspiria isn’t the kind of horror movie you’ll forget the moment the credits roll. Dakota Johnson took a real chance with this one, and it shows. But what do you think? If you’ve seen both versions, then do you think Guadagnino’s remake lives up to Argento’s original, or does the 1977 classic still reign supreme? And where does Johnson’s performance rank among her best? Let us know in the comments. Just be careful heading into any kind of dance academy after watching this one. The next set of dance moves you learn might lead you down a darker path than you would’ve imagine.