New Horror TCG Will Pit Iconic Horror Characters Against Each Other

If you grew up loving horror movies, you’ve no doubt had the debate of which iconic characters would win in a fight. Would Jason be able to take out Ghostface? Would the ghost girl from The Ring stand a chance against the likes of Michael Myers? Well, a new horror trading card game will soon give players a chance to test out these questions via thrilling, cinematic card battles. The game is called Hellbreak, and it’s headed our way in fall 2026 just in time for Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hellbreak is a newly revealed collaboration between Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences, in collaboration with the tabletop design team from Ghost Galaxy. The brand-new horror trading card game promises to give horror fans a “haunting new way to engage with their favorite characters from a vast trove of horror IP.” While not too many details have been unveiled just yet, the game is already sounding like a potential hit for trading card game fans who love a terrifying tale.

Hellbreak To Bring Classic Characters to Life in Trading Card Game Form

Image courtesy of Spin Masters, Inc.

Announced on February 3rd, Hellbreak will bring a new trading card experience for horror fans. Its gameplay is centered on a “Monster Sandbox” arena, where characters from “horror history” will battle one another in a “fight to the bitter end.” So if you want to settle your friend group’s debate about the ultimate horror villain, this game will give you a fun new way to do it.

The game’s first set of cards will feature characters from across Universal Pictures’ lineup of horror IP, from Universal Monsters and beyond. Though no specific films have been named, the initial announcement promises a lineup that “encompasses genre-defining classics, icons of horror’s late 20th century resurgence, and visionaries who continue to shape fear for modern audiences.” In other words, horror characters old and new are on the tabletop here.

Universal has quite a lineup of horror hits to pull from here. There’s the Universal Monsters lineup, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and various spin-offs and sequels. And of course, newer entries include titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Nope. But even if your favorite horror characters aren’t a part of the Universal Pictures universe, they may well appear in future Hellbreak sets.

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Hellbreak TCG is already teasing “an unprecedented horror crossover universe that will include additional major studios and their characters.” While we don’t yet know what that full lineup will look like, it could mean even more iconic horror characters to collect and pit against one another. I’m betting that many of the biggest hitters will make their way to the roster eventually.

According to the team at Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak was designed to feel “dangerous, cinematic, and endlessly replayable.” Though the exact mechanics are yet to be revealed, the game will almost certainly center on combat between characters throughout horror history. If done well, that’s sure to be an exciting experience for fans of the genre and TCGs alike.

Hellbreak is set to release in fall 2026. The game’s official website is now live, with more details to come in the lead-up to the new horror TCG’s full release.

Would you play a horror-themed TCG like Hellbreak? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!