The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters at last, bringing to the big screen the story of Haymitch’s games, the Second Quarter Quell. It’s a story that fans of Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games series have been eager to see since the book was released in 2025 and finally helped readers understand where the true origins of what would ultimately be Katniss’ rebellion began but there was something else very specific fans were looking for with the film. Fans wanted to see the original cast of The Hunger Games film — Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson — reunite as their characters. It was truly the one things that fans really wanted.

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And The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping technically provided, but what should have been a triumphant moment capping of Haymitch’s story and providing a beautiful bit of closure on the saga as well as a lovely moment for fans, the scene just didn’t live up to expectations. A genuinely meaningful moment was sacrificed in the name of fan service and it’s disappointing.

The Movie Reduces Haymitch’s Hard-Won Peace to Cheap Fan Service

In the movie, after a montage of Haymitch’s post-victory life, walking us through him being the “worst victor ever” as he promised Maysilee he would be and saw him bury Tribute after Tribute, we eventually get to the now-older Haymitch on his birthday. This time, though, there will be no reaping. The square has vines growing over the old platform and Haymitch is joined by Katniss and Peeta. It’s a very short moment with some throwaway dialogue. The trio talk about the place being peaceful, about it being a nice place to mark his birthday, a suggestion about going out to the lake that Haymitch declines to instead go to the meadow. As he goes to leave, Katniss and Peeta thank Haymitch and he smiles before going to the meadow to watch the geese.

While the scene sounds nice, it doesn’t really have that much emotional resonance to the story and it also feels wildly out of place. First, the whole scene is styled oddly. The wigs on the cast — particularly on Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta — are distractingly bad. There’s also how they character are portrayed. The scene simultaneously feels like it is happening the first reaping day after the war which we know is not true but also like it is a good bit into the future. Haymitch also comes across as too much at peace and too easily “healed”. Instead of feeling like a somber moment to sit with the journey and understand just how much has truly changed, the scene feels more like a “here is what you asked for” in the most superficial way possible. It just doesn’t work.

The Final Scene Should Have Stuck Closer to the Book

The book scene would have actually been a better epilogue and still would have allowed for fans to have that much desired on-screen reunion. In the book, the scene is where it is revealed that Haymitch has been telling his story to Katniss, finally opening up about his Games and everything he lost. We also see Haymitch given goose eggs and Peeta builds an incubator for him as a way to honor Lenore Dove. The framing gives space for Haymitch to finally, perhaps for the first time in decades, to sit with his grief and process everything he’s lost. It’s a moment of healing and hard-won peace that has a lot of weight. It isn’t a “happily ever after” like the movie scene frames things, but there is a hopefulness in it that is raw and beautiful.

The emotional resonance of how Collins framed things in the book would have been not only a great way to cap off the film (and would have made up for some of the things that didn’t make it to the screen) but also would have let fans truly see Harrelson, Lawrence, and Hutcherson as the iconic characters in their true forms one more time. With Sunrise on the Reaping likely the final chapter of the story, this emotionally weighty moment is what the ending deserved. And it’s what we should have gotten.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now.