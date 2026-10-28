Jennifer Lawrence Gives Hunger Games Fans the Update They’ve Waited 11 Years For

For well over a decade now, The Hunger Games has remained an incredibly popular franchise, but even as fans remain , there’s one bit of news they’ve been waiting for—and Katniss Everdeen actress Jennifer Lawrence just gave it to them. Like its most recent predecessor, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the next Hunger Games movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is a prequel story to the original trilogy of books (which was adapted into four movies, the final of the three books, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay being split into two parts. Because both have been prequels, neither was necessarily expected to include fan-favorite original stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson—but Sunrise on the Reaping is about to change that.

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While Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes didn’t see the return of Katniss and Peeta, which made sense given how far back in time it was, the Sunrise on the Reaping novel ended with an epilogue that jumped forward in time, going past even where Mockingjay ends. The book offered an update on what Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch’s life in what remained of District 12 looked like. Because of that, there was plenty of excitement over the possibility that Lawrence and Hutcherson would return as Katniss and Peeta. Now, Lawrence has commented directly upon that return and revealed a bit about what this major reunion was like on set. Check out what she said below.

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The Original Hunger Games Team Is Truly Getting Back Together

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lawrence spoke directly about her experience with Sunrise on the Reaping, saying of this return, “It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson]. It was so emotional. It was, like, Josh and I, like, didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. And Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited, because it would not be the same if he listened to boundaries and used a door.”

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In addition to these comments getting Hunger Games fans excited just to see Peeta, Katniss, and Haymitch together again, it’s particularly delightful to know that their dynamics off-screen seemingly haven’t changed either, despite all the years that have passed. In fact, fans are likely to be particularly happy about this, as Hutcherson and Lawrence were once known for being incredibly close and making that quite clear in interviews, but in the last few years both had suggested that they didn’t really speak regularly anymore. With this update from Lawrence, fans of the franchise are likely to be all the more excited to see what this brand-new movie is about to hold (even if it is going to devastate audiences).

Do you think The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is going to live up to the hype, especially with the return of these original stars? Share your thoughts in the comments below.