In 2025, Suzanne Collins gave The Hunger Games fans something they had long wanted with Sunrise on the Reaping: the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell. It’s a story that not only showed Haymitch’s origin story, if you can call it that, but shined a light on just how dark and brutal the Capitol really is with themes of political manipulation, totalitarian control, and the power of propaganda. The story also showed the initial sparks of revolution that would eventually ignite with Katniss and her games and it is one that fans were eager to see play out on screen as well. Now, with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping finally here and in theaters, Haymitch’s story is getting it’s due — but in telling his story, the film has made a major mistake.

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Part of what makes Collins’ novel so powerful is that it doesn’t shy away from just how absolutely horrific the Games are and the disturbing lengths the powers that be in the Capitol will go to in terms of not only controlling and oppressing the Districts, but in manipulating the narrative as well. To an extent, the film gives us a glimpse at that and does it well. We see President Snow’s cruelty and manipulation, particularly in how Haymitch is made to suffer before, during, and after the Games. But there’s one character in the book that really drives home how bleak things really are and whose life — and death — leaves scars on Haymitch like no other and it’s a character who ends up so glossed over in the movie that that core horror is fully lost: Lou Lou.

Lou Lou’s Story Is Much Darker in the Book

Now, before I dig into why Lou Lou is the character whose life and death being sanitized (for lack of a better term) is the biggest mistake the Sunrise on the Reaping film made I want to make something clear: the handling of other significant deaths, such as Ampert, Wellie, and Maysilee also fall into the category of horrors that the movie really should have more directly adapted. But Ampert, Wellie, and Maysilee are all deaths that one would expect by nature of them being Tributes in the Games. Lou Lou’s arc is unique as she was never actually a Tribute. She was a girl stripped of her identity, tortured, brutalized, and used as a puppet of political control. He was the living embodiment of the Capitol and Snow’s evil and in many ways is the turning point of the story.

Following Louella McCoy’s death in the Tribute Parade (a death which, by the way, was far more horrific in the book), the Capitol replaces her with a body double, a young girl who resembles Louella and has clearly been tortured into mimicking Louella. She says little, only repeating that she is Louella McCoy from District 12. Because she’s obviously not, the actual District 12 tributes nickname her Lou Lou. In the movie, as in the book, Lou Lou meets her end early in the Games when she ended up smelling flowers that turned out to be poisoned. Her death was tragic and horrible on screen, but overall, Lou Lou’s entire movie arc was brief and her death felt like a natural extension of things, just another death in the Games.

The book is vastly different. Lou Lou in the book is in far worse shape when she’s presented to Haymitch. It’s clear that the girl has been starved horribly, but that the Capitol has artificially plumped her face up to hide this. It is also implied that she’s the daughter of traitors who was taken to punish them. The poor girl couldn’t really say anything useful (like in the movie, she just keeps repeating that she’s Louella McCoy) and it freaks out the other Tributes. As time passes during training ahead of the Games, Haymitch and the others discover that Lou Lou has two devices implanted into her body, one being a device in her ear where the Capitol tells her what to say and do while a pump device was implanted in her chest to push drugs into her so that she could be controlled. Both of these devices caused her great suffering. Even with this, little details about the real girl start to emerge suggesting that she’s actually from District 11, but no one knows who she really is. At one point, Lou Lou even manages to find some spark of resistance, growling in her interview with Caesar Flickerman that the Capitol will murder them to which the poor girl is swiftly punished and subdued with drugs through the pump in her chest.

Lou Lou’s death is also much more horrific in the book. While she does end up poisoned by smelling flowers, it’s not actually the poison that kills her. After stopping to smell bee balm because they reminded her of her real home, she starts choking and convulsing. Blood pours from her eyes, nose, and mouth, and the poor little girl is in horrific pain. Haymitch begs for the Gamemakers to end her suffering with the pump in her chest but they don’t. Instead, Haymitch has to pull the device from her chest to end her life.

Glossing Over the Horror and Tragedy of Lou Lou Diminishes the Extreme Cruelty of the Capitol

While there are obviously things that the movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping could not show in order to maintain a PG-13 rating, like the graphic nature of how Ampert and Wellie actually died, the horror and tragedy of Lou Lou is something that could have been kept and indeed needed to be. With Sunrise on the Reaping having such significant themes and messages about the totalitarian control, manipulation, propaganda, and cruelty of the Capitol and President Snow, Lou Lou in the books is a character that quite literally embodies all of the horrors that are inflicted on the Districts. She has her identity stolen, her body broken, and her very existence used and manipulated to mislead the Capitol audience of the Games while also sending a message that dissent will be silenced by any means necessary.

Lou Lou is also the catalyst for Haymitch’s defiance and the first sparks of what will eventually become a full-on rebellion. While Lou Lou was not his “sweetheart”, Haymitch came to pity and also care for Lou Lou. She sparks empathy in him and he begins to see her as one of his own for who she is even though he has no idea of her true identity. It’s her horrific death and the open cruelty shown to her in dying that forces Haymitch to essentially mercy kill the poor child that fully cements his will to take the Games down. Louella’s death was crushing but genuinely an accident. Lou Lou’s however, was a direct example of blatant cruelty — and the first attempt at the Capitol to take his humanity. By leaving this element of Lou Lou’s story out, the movie diminishes a bit of Haymitch’s journey — and it feels like a giant missed opportunity.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now.

Now it’s your turn. Did you think the minimizing of Lou Lou’s story hurt the movie? Let us know in the comments.