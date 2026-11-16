Forget Doctor Strange, This is the Best Benedict Cumberbatch Role Ever & I Can Explain Why

Thanks to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fact that he appeared in three of the biggest MCU movies ever made, Benedict Cumberbatch remains best known to most fans as Doctor Stephen Strange. Strange has appeared in two of his own movies, starting with Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange and its Sam Raimi-directed sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, even bigger than that, Cumberbatch played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those last three movies had massive box-office takes, and Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was important in all of them.

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However, Benedict Cumberbatch has so much more in his career that eclipses what he did as Doctor Strange in the MCU. He has received two Oscar nominations, one for The Imitation Game and the second for The Power of the Dog. Still, Cumberbatch’s best performance of his career came with his role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC Sherlock series.

Sherlock Remains Benedict Cumberbatch’s Best Role

Image Courtesy of BBC

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s role as Doctor Strange was seen by more people than anything else he has ever done, thanks to the Avengers movies and his Spider-Man appearance, his role as Sherlock Holmes is better all around, at least for his character. Sherlock debuted in 2010 from creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and it stars Cumberbatch as the legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. Both characters are based on the literary figures created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Airing on the BBC, the show was unique, especially for American audiences. There were four seasons, but each season had only three 90-minute episodes, each telling a different Sherlock Holmes mystery story. Through the four seasons (and one additional special), some of the most iconic Sherlock Holmes stories were adapted, including A Study in Scarlet (renamed “A Study in Pink”) in Season 1, The Hound of the Baskervilles (renamed “The Hounds of Baskerville”) in Season 2, “The Adventure of Charles Augustus Milverton” (renamed “His Last Vow”) in Season 3, and “The Adventure of the Final Problem” (renamed “The Final Problem”) in Season 4. The stand-alone special in 2016 was called “The Abominable Bride.”

There have been countless adaptations of Sherlock Holmes over the years, with names like Basil Rathbone, Peter Cushing, Jeremy Brett, and Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role, but Benedict Cumberbatch matches up to all of them. Not only that, but the BBC Sherlock series is one of the best adaptations on TV or in the movies based on its quality of storytelling and the look of the series. It doesn’t get much better than this, and Cumberbatch is a big reason why.

What really sets this series apart is that it removes Sherlock Holmes from the era most of the previous adaptations used, and instead places him in present-day London. This allows the series to really delve into who Sherlock Holmes is as a character rather than just have him as the typical detective genius he is usually portrayed as. Moffat and Gatiss also do a great job framing the scenes, so the audience sees the clues as Sherlock sees them, and the editing shows how he finds them, making Cumberbatch’s performance even more impressive. His dry wit, precision, and awe are inspiring, and his performance did more to make Sherlock Holmes a real person than anything before, including the Doyle stories.

Will Benedict Cumberbatch Ever Return to Sherlock?

Image Courtesy of BBC

There have been rumors of another Sherlock season since the fourth ended. There are plenty of stories that could still be told, but the fact that Cumberbatch has become such an in-demand actor and Freeman continues to get plenty of work makes the timing of actually doing another 270 minutes of stories hard to line up based on their schedules. While Moffat has said a fifth series was plotted by himself and Gatiss, it never happened.

Cumberbatch himself said he would like to do it, but Moffat said that Cumberbatch’s movie career was not going to make it easy. Freeman even said never to close the door on another season, and he said he was interested in returning if the material was of good quality. However, things seem to have changed, as Gatiss said in 2025 that Cumberbatch and Freeman had decided they were no longer interested in returning for a new season, seeming to move on from the material and push forward with their careers. Interestingly enough, Robert Downey Jr. might have another Sherlock Holmes movie coming more than a decade after the last film was released, but it is Benedict Cumberbatch’s version that really deserves another episode.

What are your thoughts on Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance on Sherlock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.