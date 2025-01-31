Benedict Cumberbatch’s 5 Best Roles That Prove He’s an Iconic Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s impressive 23-year career has taken the English-born star to big franchises, brilliant standalone films, and first-rate TV series. Over the last two decades, Cumberbatch has portrayed iconic characters from Marvel superheroes to a famous detective to a sinister dragon. The two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner currently holds the status of one of the film industry’s most talented working actors, as his legacy has reached remarkable heights. Capable of illustrating a variety of personalities, Cumberbatch possesses talent unlike the majority of performers, and his filmography evidences his prowess in front of the camera. Cumberbatch’s long list of projects demonstrates his range, which makes him a valuable asset to any filmmaker.

Out of Cumberbatch’s long list of brilliant roles, these five performances remain his very best and prove that he’s a Hollywood icon.

Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock

The popular BBC series Sherlock saw Cumberbatch play the famous fictional detective during the show’s four seasons from 2010 to 2017. The actor’s performance as Sherlock Holmes earned him four Emmy nominations and a win in 2014 for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. What made Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes so spectacular was his ability to balance the character’s wit, intelligence, and emotional depth, establishing him as a fascinating three-dimensional personality. Cumberbatch succeeded in creating a unique and fresh-feeling interpretation of an iconic figure that has already been portrayed on screen before. The star’s performance is widely considered the best portrayal of Sherlock Holmes to date.

Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cumberbatch’s debut as the powerful sorcerer Doctor Stephen Strange in the MCU came in 2016’s Doctor Strange. His subsequent appearances include 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch’s delivery of Strange’s dry, sarcastic style of humor and self-centeredness is convincing, and the actor has clearly mastered the character’s spell-casting hand motions. Cumberbatch’s Strange quickly established himself as a fan-favorite MCU hero, and his consistent involvement in projects evidences Marvel’s satisfaction with the star’s portrayal of the comic book character.

In recent news, Cumberbatch just confirmed that he will not appear in the upcoming 2026 film Avengers: Doomsday due to storytelling incompatibilities. Rather, Doctor Strange will play a major role in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Doctor Strange 3 is also in the works.

Smaug in The Hobbit Trilogy

Cumberbatch entered the Lord of the Rings universe when he voiced the character Smaug in 2013’s The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Not many actors have the opportunity to portray a fire-breathing dragon, and Cumberbatch took full advantage of his role. The evil dragon’s cruelty and arrogance was exuded well by the star, as Cumberbatch succeeded in adapting Smaug’s imposing nature from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel to the big screen.

Cumberbatch also voiced Sauron a.k.a. the Necromancer in 2012’s The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, as well as in the two aforementioned films alongside his role as Smaug. These voice-acting roles prove Cumberbatch’s versatility and that he can make an impact regardless of whether he’s physically on screen.

Alan Turing in The Imitation Game

Cumberbatch portrayed British codebreaker Alan Turing in the 2014 biopic The Imitation Game. Based on the true story of Turing’s strife to break German code during World War II, the movie told an important and moving real-life tale. Cumberbatch’s outstanding performance as the film’s central figure remains the beating heart of The Imitation Game. The movie’s coexisting plot lines of Turing’s professional involvement in World War II and his personal struggle with his sexuality paint an in-depth portrait of the brilliant man, and Cumberbatch’s interpretation was perfect. The star displayed Turing’s social awkwardness, genius, and inner turmoil with incredible attention to detail like few other actors could. The Imitation Game still stands as one of Cumberbatch’s best projects.

Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog

The 2021 film The Power of the Dog featured Cumberbatch in the lead role of Phil Burbank, a notorious wealthy rancher in 1920s Montana. The movie’s plot revolves around Phil’s clash with his brother’s new wife and her son when they arrive at the ranch. Subtle, yet compelling, Cumberbatch’s performance of Phil’s egotistical personality and mockery of those around him made the character easy to dislike, but the actor managed to prevent Phil from coming across as a one-dimensional bad guy. Underneath the surface, Phil’s story is actually a tragic one, as he repressed his sexuality behind a facade of hardened masculinity. Cumberbatch’s layered portrayal of the complex man is still one of his most dynamic performances and clearly establishes him as an acting icon.