Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Played 2 DC Superheroes, And a Third Might Be On the Way

Before Alan Ritchson took on the role of Jack Reacher, he had the opportunity to play two different DC Comics characters on television. Now, there are heavy rumors that Ritchson has been in talks with James Gunn about adding a third role to his career, this time in the DC Universe (DCU). Ritchson actually got his first acting role playing one of DC Comics’ most famous superheroes, and his career has exploded in recent years. On top of his role on Reacher, Ritchson has proven himself in movies like War Machine and in ensemble films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast X.

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Alan Ritchson got his first acting role playing Arthur Curry, the DC hero known as Aquaman, on Smallville. After this, he moved on to a regular role on the football comedy series Blue Mountain State, and then in 2018, Ritchson returned to DC. This time around, he played Hank Hall, the hero known as Hawk on Titans. He reprised this role in Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow in the Arrowverse.

Alan Ritchson Played Aquaman and Hawk in DC TV Shows

Image Courtesy of The CW

Alan Ritchson actually got his first break on TV when he auditioned for American Idol when he was 20. He made it to the Hollywood round before he ended up being eliminated. After this, he decided to give acting a try, and the first role he was cast in was on Smallville as Arthur Curry. This was Season 5 of the series, and he debuted on the show by saving Lois Lane from drowning in Crater Lake in Smallville. He was in town to take down a LuthorCorp weapons project, Leviathan, that was harming undersea life. In that episode, Clark Kent mistook Arthur for a terrorist and fought him, and Arthur threw Clark out of the water.

By the end of the episode, Clark found out what was really happening, and they stopped fighting. Clark ended up saving Arthur from Lex, and the two of them destroyed Leviathan just as Lex Luthor was showing the Pentagon its capabilities. Arthur mentioned possibly starting the JLA with Clark, but at the time, Clark said he wasn’t ready for something like that. Arthur was back in Season 6 as part of a new team, this one led by Oliver Queen, along with Bart Allen and Victor Stone. Once again, they targeted LuthorCorp, and the JLA officially started here. He made his next appearance in Season 8 and finally showed up one more time in Season 10 along with Mera, who became his wife. That season also revealed his origins as the king of the sea.

In 2018, Ritchson was back as a superhero, playing the character of Hank Hall in the DC Universe streaming series Titans. This series was a live-action reimagining of the classic Teen Titans comic book team, with Dick Grayson, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy leading the way. Ritchson and Minka Kelly debuted in Season 1 as Hawk and Dove. They are based on the comic book characters who have opposite personalities, with Dove all about peace and Hawk the aggressor of the duo. The two appeared in the second and third seasons. Hawk actually died in the series, but he was shown later in the afterlife. He returned as a variant of Hawk in the Arrowverse on both Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

Alan Ritchson Rumored to Be Returning to DC

Image Courtesy of DC

Alan Ritchson almost didn’t take the role of Hawk on Titans because he had already played Aquaman on Smallville, and he wasn’t sure about going back to DC. However, he joined the series after hearing Geoff Johns’ pitch. Now, there are rumors that he might be coming into the DCU. While a lot of fans wanted to see him play Batman, that isn’t going to happen. Gunn said on social media that Ritchson isn’t going to play Batman, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a role for him in that franchise.

In fact, Ritchson said that he has had “a lot” of conversations with DC Studios, although no one has hinted at what that role might be. “I really respect James. I would like to do something with James. James would like to do something with me. But my litmus test for what I will take is strict,” Ritchson said. “And anything I do with DC will still meet my standards. It’ll have to meet my standards. And I hope that we work on something that feels like we’re all making the movie I would be proud of.”

There are a lot of roles that could be perfect for Ritchson, and he has proven with Aquaman and Hawk that he can play two very different characters and deliver great performances with each. He has also proven with Reacher that he can carry the role of a big brawler. While Batman could have fit that, there are so many other characters who could be even better for the big actor.

What are your thoughts on the DC roles that Alan Ritchson has played in his career? Let us know who you want to see him play in the DCU in the comments below.