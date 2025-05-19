3 Times Sherlock Was the Best Version of the Character (And 3 Times It Failed)

It’s been 15 years since the BBC series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch released its first episode. By the tail end of the four season series, the show had lost a lot of its fan base. That said, the series, especially the first 3 seasons, remains iconic to this day. A lot of its timeless charm comes from the show’s portrayal of the main characters, especially Sherlock and Watson. Their bromance, as it unfolds over the seasons, is especially appealing to watch. That said, was the BBC always able to portray the best version of the detective? After all, there have been many adaptations of Sherlock Holmes over the years, a few of which were definitely more faithful to the books than the BBC’s Sherlock.

Faithfulness aside, Sherlock was often able to put forward a version of the detective that could be considered his best, but there are also times when it fails. The BBC’s version either strays too far from the original idea or introduces ideas and scenes where he doesn’t seem like himself at all.

1) Best: His friendship with John Watson

This is one of the most fun things to watch unfold on Sherlock, at least in the first few seasons. Their casual banter, easy camaraderie, and endless care for each other are some of the many focuses of the show. It shows how their relationship develops over the years, through murder cases, terrorist attacks, and several attempts on their lives. The Sherlock we meet around Watson is often his best version. We see this during Watson’s wedding, as Sherlock gives his best man’s speech. We realise how far the cold, aloof, and arrogant loner has come to be able to give that speech.

2) Worst: A High-Functioning Sociopath

The classic Sherlock Holmes is a gentleman through and through. He is an attentive listener; a pragmatist, not an egoist. Holmes was always reasonable, obsessive about his methods, but not arrogant. He is the most rational guy in the room and does not throw a tantrum when people don’t validate him. He is never mean for the sake of being mean. He doesn’t like to appear smart and cool by making others look small. He is ever annoyed with Scotland Yard, but is always trying to help make them better. BBC’s Sherlock has a flagrant disregard for decorum and a burning disdain for those he deems beneath him, which is almost everyone. But he is allowed his anti-social “sociopathic” ways because he is a genius. For example, when he potentially gives Watson a dangerous hallucinogen in The Hounds of Baskerville. His apathy toward his apparent best friend’s well-being is horrid to watch and does not fit the image of the great detective that fans have in mind.

3) Best: His people reading

Sherlock’s people reading skills are intense and wild to behold, as Watson quickly realizes on their first meeting. Aside from the odd bit about the latter having an alcoholic sister, Sherlock here is at his best, deducing, surmising, and taking educated guesses to draw accurate conclusions about Watson’s military history, posting in Afghanistan, and need for a roommate. The entire scene is excellent, Sherlock’s skills are undeniable, and the audience is left thrilled.

4) Worst: He Is Overpowered

BBC’s Sherlock is not a detective. He is a superhero, nearly godlike in his prowess. He is always right and draws wild conjectures that somehow always turn out to be true. For example, the scene where the people from Buckingham Palace come to pick them up, where he reads one of the men. From his pattern balding, Sherlock deduces he is an office worker. How does he draw that conclusion from a fading hairline? The audience is soon left behind, with no idea how the mysteries are unfolding and how he is deducing things.

5) Best: When Sherlock Met Adler

In the books, Adler wasn’t a love interest. It was the adaptations that first started showing Adler as someone who intrigues Sherlock, maybe even awakens something in him. The Adler we meet in this show is definitely someone who keeps him on his toes. There is undeniable tension between them from the moment they meet. Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of this shaken, but not unpleasantly so, Sherlock is perfect. But even half-smitten, he is able to beat her at her game, cracking Adler’s password and, consequently, the case just by taking her pulse and watching her eyes.

6) Worst: The entire deal with Molly

Everyone knows that Molly holds a candle for Sherlock from day one. What is horrifying is that Sherlock is seemingly aware of her feelings and yet treats her with this casual cruelty. Sherlock Holmes is never mean or cruel for cruelty’s sake. Yet BBC’s Sherlock seems to make it a point to bully her, just because he can.

