Hellraiser: Revival Is Shaping Up to be a Great Video Game Adaptation of the Movies

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, which as of yet does not have a firm release date but is likely to debut at some point in 2026, is the newest video game adaptation of a beloved classic horror IP. And, while Gun Interactive’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Friday the 13th: The Game have their merits, Revival looks to be the most exciting one yet. The game, coming from Saber Interactive Inc., developer of Evil Dead: The Game (2022), A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (2024), and the upcoming John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, is departing from the asymmetrical multiplayer direction of Evil Dead and the two aforementioned Jason and Leatherface games and is instead intent on delivering an intense single player experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slasher Radio sat down with Tim Willits, Chief creative officer of Saber Interactive, to discuss the upcoming Pinhead game and a number of details were revealed that should prove extremely enticing for fans of the films. Let’s dive into why Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is bound to be a treat for horror fans with a PS5, an XBOX Series X or S, or a Steam account.

The Narrative Will Adhere to What Made the First Few Hellraiser Movies So Special

image courtesy of saber interactive inc.

Before we get into the details, just what is the general plot of Hellraiser: Revival? Saber Interactive’s description of the game is as follows:

Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level. Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box – the Genesis Configuration – to help his girlfriend Sunny’s escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth. Wield the powers of the box to survive your bargain with the infamous Pinhead and do battle with the horrific cult devoted to the Cenobites.

All of that sounds as though the game is essentially a revised take on Hellbound: Hellraiser II, which is surely welcome news to the vast majority of fans who consider that to be the franchise’s best sequel by a country mile. And the reason it’s so good is because we see the lead character, Kirsty Cotton, put through the wringer in a way that is both different from the first film yet an equally difficult mountain for her to climb as an individual. First, she lost her father, and now she’s been tricked into going down to the bowels of Hell itself to try to rescue him, instead finding only the man (her uncle) who killed him.

According to Willits, the developer chose to go with Hellraiser as their next horror IP because it makes for an effective “solo personal…journey” that has depth, complexity, and is “tortuous” for the protagonist. In other words, it’s retaining the very thing that allowed the first two Hellraiser movies to stand far above all those that came after (though Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth does have its goofy merits).

Play video

One issue that fans of the IP might be worried about is whether the game will end up being repetitive. After all, if you’re just running away from a Cenobite through the cobweb-coated halls of Hell for but so long it’s going to get boring. Willits certainly makes it seem as though that will not be a problem, as they have developed a game that will “deal with Cenobites [on] one side” and then deal with other types of monsters on the other.

Clive Barker & Doug Bradley’s Involvement

image courtesy of saber interactive inc.

The last movie Hellraiser movie Doug Bradley played Pinhead in was Hellraiser: Hellworld all the way back in 2005. And, while it does feature a young Henry Cavill, it is universally deemed an unfortunate swan song for Bradley’s take on the iconic character. Now, he did reprise the role in a DLC for Dead by Daylight, but that has since been made unavailable due to a licensing issue. And, either way, this feels like it will be Bradley’s true return to the role after two straight decades.

And Bradley is indeed returning to his iconic role for Revival, but it’s not just the Pinhead actor who has had direct involvement. As Willits puts it, franchise creator Clive Barker himself has been “fast” when giving feedback, even going so far as to tweak design elements, contribute to the story, and help expand upon the lore of the Cenobites.

Are you excited for Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival? Let us know in the comments.