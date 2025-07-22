Clive Barker and Original Pinhead Officially Returning in Hellraiser: Revival

Hellraiser is officially getting a video game thanks to Saber Interactive. After the initial teaser, the studio has revealed Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival. This marks the first true game based on the IP. The developer behind this new title is Boss Team Games, the studio who created Evil Dead: The Game, but fans can expect a different type of gameplay from Hellraiser: Revival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hellraiser: Revival is a single-player survival horror action game, surprising fans who expected it to be a multiplayer game similar to Evil Dead: The Game. No release date was given, but Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games did reveal it would launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam.

The trailer for Hellraiser: Revival not only gives a glimpse at the gameplay and visuals, but also reveals that actor Doug Bradley is returning to play Pinhead for the first time in almost two decades. Clive Barker, the original creator of Hellraiser, has also returned to work on Saber Interactive’s Hellraiser game.

Hellraiser: Revival follows Aidan, who attempts to rescue his girlfriend from a hellish realm. Aidan must unlock and master the Genesis Configuration and use its dark powers to save her. Players will navigate the real world and twisted nightmares as they not only try to save Aidan’s girlfriend but also try to survive Aidan’s pact with Pinhead and the Cenobites.

Play video

Saber Interactive has also revealed that there will be two special Collector’s Editions from Boss Team Games. These will be available for pre-order and include an exclusive Hellraiser Puzzle Box, a special Hellraiser statue for displaying it, and more collectibles. Saber Interactive is leaning into its horror experience, and Hellraiser is the perfect series for the studio to tackle. Hellraiser fans will not want to miss out on Hellraiser: Revival and the sights it has to show.